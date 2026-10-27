BOTTOM LINE Anderson Cooper Humiliates Trump, 80, Over His Lack of Focus Anderson Cooper took aim at Trump’s apparent priorities.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper slammed Donald Trump for spending the final stretch of the midterm campaign focused on bizarre subjects instead of critical issues affecting voters.

With the midterms eight days away, Cooper, 59, began his monologue on Anderson Cooper 360° exposing the toll of high gas prices, which have broken a Biden-era record for the most days above $4 a gallon, according to a CNN analysis. Cooper also pointed to Trump’s record-low approval ratings and his rallies in red states this week in an attempt to shore up the MAGA vote.

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“Over the weekend, the president has been saying a lot about things that would not seem to matter to most voters,” Cooper told viewers.

Anderson Cooper contrasted voters’ worries with the president’s rally riffs. CNN

Cooper noted that Trump cited high gas prices at a rally in Perry, Georgia, on Saturday.

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Not the way some may have expected, however.

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“We’re making hundreds and hundreds of billions, trillions of dollars, but my people said, ‘Please don’t mention that, sir,’ because people are paying a little higher,” Trump told the crowd.

President Donald Trump attends a midterm election campaign rally for incumbent US Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) at an arena in Corinth, Mississippi, Oct. 26, 2026. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

He even predicted the headlines his remarks would get: “President Trump is talking about all the money they’re making while people are suffering at the pump.”

But I said, I don’t give a damn. I’m going to say it. We’re making a freaking fortune,” Trump said.

Cooper pointed out that American drivers aren’t the ones cashing in.

“The ‘we’ he’s talking about are not American consumers who spent $145 billion extra on gas and diesel since the war started, according to research from Brown University,” he said.

“The president is talking about American oil companies, which is maybe why his people didn’t want him talking about that.”

Cooper pointed out what Trump has been focused on instead.

Jon Husted and Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Youngstown, Ohio, US, October 12, 2026. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Exhibit A: a clip of Trump returning to one of his favorite rally riffs: the day he checked out Ohio Republican Sen. Jon Husted.

Trump has now told some version of the story at several campaign stops this month. Each time, he appears to add a new detail about the 59-year-old senator’s physique.

“I looked at his a--, and I’ve never done that with a man before. It’s true,” Trump said.

Sen. Jon Husted at a campaign rally with Vice President JD Vance on October 21, 2026 in Sharonville, Ohio, where his "a**" continues to be the topic of conversation for Republicans. Jacquelyn Martin-Pool/Getty Images

Cooper pointed out that Husted wasn’t the only rear end on Trump’s mind.

“I looked at his a-- , and I’ve never done that with a man before. It’s true,” Trump said in the next clip Cooper played; a Sunday at a rally in Port Huron, Michigan, where he was stumping for Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers. “By the way, I looked at one hell of a beautiful a-- before—Nicki Minaj. That’s hard to miss.”

Minaj, 43, joined him onstage to spruik the GOP.

Recording artist Nicki Minaj and President Donald Trump attend a rally supporting Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers. October 25, 2026. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Cooper summed up the president’s priorities in a stinging summary.

“So with voters concerned about the war, the economy, gas prices, corruption, the president wants voters to know in the closing days of the campaign that he does, in fact, like Nicki Minaj’s a-- and does not like being tackled by large men,” he said.

For Cooper, Minaj was only the start, pointing to Trump’s wordy weekend rant about Bill Maher, 70.

The post, his longest ever, according to CNN, opened with “Let’s talk about this COMPLETE AND TOTAL LOSER, Bill Maher” and saw the president embark on a more than 1,300-word tirade against the Real Time host.

Near the end, Trump wrote: “Bill: Don’t call anymore.”

“It seems that the president wrote his longest social media post ever about this guy. More than 1300 words,” Cooper said.

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The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Cooper suggested voters have noticed who’s cashing in. He pointed to a CBS News poll released Sunday, which found that more voters believe Trump puts his own family’s financial interests ahead of the country’s.

“Even 17 percent of Republican voters say the president prioritizes his family’s financial interests over those of ordinary Americans,” Cooper said.

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