PERSONAL WORST Most Humiliating Part of Trump’s Bill Maher Meltdown Exposed The verbose president felt he was done dirty at dinner. Getty Images

With critical midterm elections only a week away, President Donald Trump has achieved a personal best on Truth Social—his longest post ever.

But rather than flood his feed with protracted presidential prose on key election issues for American voters such as the cost of living, the failing economy, or his war on Iran, Trump expended 1,322 words moaning about comedian Bill Maher being mean to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the epic tirade, Trump called the Real Talk host a “liar” and accused him of being “drunk” at a dinner he held for him at the White House earlier this month.

Trump accused comedian Bill Maher of arriving at the White House already drunk. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

The 80-year-old president started by calling Maher, 70, a “COMPLETE AND TOTAL LOSER,” before claiming the comedian “DESPARATELY” wanted him as a guest on Real Time, spelling the word incorrectly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not only did Trump unleash on Maher, it made MAGA history on his social media platform for its marathon wordcount.

His massive Maher missive broke his previous personal record, which was set on Sept. 30 this year, with a 711-word screed on a trade deal with Korea, according to data tracking firm Factbase.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for Our Obsessed Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

They also calculated Trump has made a remarkable 97,455 cumulative social media posts since 2011.

Factbase post about Trump's epic Truth Social post. X

CNN media analyst Brian Stelter also posted about Trump’s verbose rant, noting that amid the complaints about Maher it did contain “genuine news” about relocating media in the White House.

Maher said he got a tour of the White House, including the site of Trump’s vanity ballroom. On Friday’s Real Talk, he interviewed former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, with the pair discussing a report that Trump had floated the idea of demolishing the press briefing room to restore it to its previous incarnation: a swimming pool.

The president wrote on Truth Social as part of his anti-Maher rant, “I am not building a swimming pool in the White House Briefing Room, and never had any intention of doing so. I am thinking about moving the Press, and putting them in a different location, but I will use that location for very badly needed space.”

Brian Stelter calls out Trump's personal best post. X

In his interminable dissertation, Trump’s venom kept spilling, mostly fueled by Maher discussing his second Trump White House dinner on Real Talk last week. The comedian mocked Trump’s dire polling figures as well as his current fixation on the male body.

The senior president’s post about the D.C. dinner also contradicted Maher’s recollection of events.

The comedian said on Real Talk that the dinner lasted four hours, while Trump came with receipts during his Truth Social onslaught.

“It didn’t last four hours, it lasted two hours, maybe less, and everybody was happy. We have the timestamps,” Trump said. “I learned nothing, and felt it was a waste of time.”

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One for travel to Michigan from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, October 25, 2026. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Trump’s bitter verdict is also at odds with MAGA rapper Kid Rock, who was also present at the dinner with sports broadcaster Stephen A. Smith.

“It was epic,” Kid Rock told Fox News last week. “And the thing that was the greatest, there’s so many points, I could do an hour on it, is that, you know, two Democrats, two Republicans sit down, break bread, have laughs, talk about, have tough conversations on a lot of the issues.”

Trump also said Maher’s team called him ten times to organize a second dinner, with the president agreeing purely so he could “tell Bill that he’s a major POTHEAD.”

However, Maher previously claimed on his Club Random podcast, ahead of the White House visit, that Trump himself had actually instigated the second dinner, via a personal text message.

Play Video

“Then, like, he just, out of the blue, `Let’s have dinner again.’ I was like, ‘Great.’ And he was really nice,” Maher said, claiming Trump added, “`I promise I won’t say bad things about you like I did the last time.’ And I texted back, and I said, ‘You know what, you’re the president of the United States. Say whatever the f--- you want.’”

Ironically, Maher bragged about his second Trump dinner last week, stating, “You know what, f--- you. I like these dinners.”

And Trump had previously told reporters that the dinner “was great,” adding, “We talked about everything. It lasted a long time.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and reps for Maher for comment.

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register