BUSTED Bill Maher, 70, Blasts Critics of His Love-Fest Trump Dinner The comedian’s latest date with the president enraged some fans. Real Time with Bill Maher/ YouTube

Bill Maher, 70, has blasted critics angry about his cozy dinner with President Donald Trump at the White House.

“Yeah I did it again, b---hes!” Maher said Friday on his late-night talk show Real Time with Bill Maher.

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Maher admitted that he enjoyed his time with Trump, which included a tour of the site of the new East Wing ballroom, saying: “You know what, f--k you. I like these dinners.”

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Trump already told reporters that Maher “likes me a lot more than people understand” following the meal earlier this month, which also counted Kid Rock and Stephen A. Smith among its guests. Trump claimed that the comedian and other dinner guests “have to put on a certain little facade for their people.”

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Trump, 80, and Maher’s relationship has warmed in recent months, after years of repeated jabs at one another. Since then, Maher has changed his tune and argues that people should be more open to talking with him.

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“I’ve heard people say ‘I don’t like the war...’ Tell him! You can tell him. And I will. I keep telling people, he needs more people like us, not less,” Maher said on his podcast, Club Random, earlier this month.

Maher has criticized some elements of the Trump administration, such as the increased Pentagon budget and the president’s approach to immigration, but has also admitted that there are some things he does like, and has called fear of Trump’s presidency “hysterical.”

“I go and say face-to-face to the man the things you write in articles he’ll never read, but okay,” Maher said in his Real Time monologue on Friday.

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The comedian also admitted that “there is just something thrilling about being announced when you’re in the White House.”

“That moment, when you’re outside the Oval Office, and you hear the aide say: ‘Sir your 7 o’clock low-ratings dummy is here,’” Maher joked, referring to Trump’s rant following their first dinner in March last year, in which he said the comedian’s ratings were “so low.”

Maher also fawned over former Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt, 29, who was the featured guest on the comedian’s Friday night show.

“He looks you in the eye, he never interrupts, he never gets mad, he listens,” Maher said to Leavitt about Trump.

“He genuinely wants to know how people feel, what they think,” Leavitt agreed.

The Daily Beast reached out to representatives of Bill Maher for comment.

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