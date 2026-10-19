‘LIFE IS GOOD’ Bill Maher Mounts Bizarre Defense of ‘Fascistic’ Trump Maher said he’s doing pretty well under Trump.

Bill Maher has called fear of Donald Trump’s presidency “hysterical.”

The comedian, 70, said on his Club Random podcast that Democrats’ early anxiety about Trump, 80, was overwrought. Maher includes himself in that analysis, clarifying, “Nobody was more alarmed” than he was about Trump’s election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maher, who has an estimated net worth of more than $140 million, said that, midway through Trump’s second term, he’s living a nice life.

“I used the term ‘slow-moving coup’ before he was elected the first time, and I was way out front on, ‘he’s never going to concede elections,’” Maher said. “But I gotta say, after all is said and done, it’s been 10 years. Let’s be honest, our lives are good. He didn’t f---ing end the world.”

Stephen A. Smith, Kid Rock, and Bill Maher joined President Donald Trump for dinner at the White House on Thursday. Fox News

While things may be good for Maher, Trump’s war with Iran has sent gas and diesel prices to record highs. The current average price for a gallon of diesel is $6.31 nationally, according to AAA Fuel Prices, while gasoline is at around $4.24 a gallon. Cost-of-living pressures, including inflation, have also risen during Trump’s second term. In December 2024, during President Joe Biden’s last full month in office, inflation stood at 2.9 percent year over year. That figure is now at 3.7 percent.

Maher was impressed that Trump didn’t destroy the world. Nathan Howard/Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Maher then tried to mitigate his earlier statement by adding that the hysteria was “for good reason.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“You know, he is a maniac who does fascistic things,” he said, adding that the president “pals around with dictators and that kind of s--- and ICE and just scary s---.”

Sign up for the obsessed newsletter Get the best of Obsessed delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Trump hosted Maher, MAGA rapper Kid Rock, and sports commentator Stephen A. Smith for dinner at the White House on October 15. Maher also had dinner with Trump in 2025; afterward, he called the president “gracious and measured.”

Trump said his dinner guests, including Maher, "love Trump." Reuters/Kevin Lamarque Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Since then, their relationship has veered into the online on-again, off-again dynamic typical of the Trump administration. Trump called Maher a “lightweight” and a “jerk”; Maher called Trump “racist, misogynistic, anti-democratic, and corrupt.” Amid their feud, the comedian defended Trump’s shocking statement that lowering gas prices means Iran could “take out Los Angeles,” and admitted he and Trump text one another.

Trump’s statement Friday about his dinner guests suggests he and Maher are playing nicely again.

“They like Trump,” he said, speaking about himself in the third person. “And I like them.”

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register