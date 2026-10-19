Trump, 80, Debuts Another Bizarre Hair Transformation
The president’s hair changes like the wind.
President Donald Trump appears to have been playing with the hair dye again.
The looks-obsessed 80-year-old head of state spent part of the weekend in his Florida bolthole, Mar-a-Lago, before touching down at the White House on Marine One on Sunday evening.
He emerged from the chopper without his famous yellow hair, debuting an all-over brown style. Trump looked markedly younger with the chocolate-colored do. However, it looked lighter in some photos taken by photographers on the South Lawn.
Even so, it appeared a few shades darker than when the president appeared in Highland Heights, Kentucky, at a campaign rally on Saturday.
The new do comes after the president publicly declared that he was fed up with his old style.
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At a rally earlier this month in San Antonio, Texas, Trump lamented the condition of his hair after he was taken by surprise by a high-definition view of the back of his head.
“Wait a minute, wait a minute, I’m not happy right now,” he said, touching his head repeatedly. “Getting a little bit thin up there, I’m not happy,” he said.
It is no secret that the president is preoccupied with youth and looks, often openly gushing over anyone he deems good-looking.
At a rally in Ohio last Monday, he fixated on Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham, aka “MAGA Barbie.”
“We like Sophie Cunningham,” he said. “You have a lot of men wanting to go and watch her. She’s beautiful.”
“You’re not allowed to say that anymore, however, as a politician,” he continued. “Please, please, let me take it back. Anytime a politician says a woman is beautiful, that’s generally the end of his political career in the modern-day political world.”
Trump’s hair, meanwhile, has taken on varied forms lately. Longtime Trump biographer Michael Wolff has claimed that the MAGA icon has someone who applies patches to reduce the appearance of thinning.
“He has somebody who’s following, and there have been a couple of people over—certainly over the political years—who’ve carried the patch kit,” Wolff has said. “They are next to the people who carry the nuclear codes.”
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