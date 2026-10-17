HAIRY SITUATION Trump’s Hair Takes Dramatic New Turn as Cameras Roll “That’s the tail of an alarmed ferret,” one observer noted. Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s hair stole the show as he wrapped up a press gaggle on Friday.

Trump, 80, was on his way to Georgia to rally the party faithful ahead of the midterms when his hair took on a life of its own.

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The carefully combed-over style that attempts to hide Trump’s thinning thatch was blowing every which way in the breeze.

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The president’s hair has become a character in its own right at many of his recent campaign stops and public events, often puffing up into what looks distinctly like a cockatoo’s crest when the wind catches it.

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An eagle-eyed X user posted the footage, prompting a slew of ridicule.

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“That’s the tail of an alarmed ferret,” one X user quipped.

Another speculated that the president only had a few hairs left, but was enterprising in his styling choices.

“He only has 3 strands left. They are 10 feet long and are weaved magnificently around his bald head to create what looks like a blond squirrel,” they said.

Donald Trump's hair has a life of its own during a press gaggle on October 16. Screenshot

There’s also a distinctly mullet-adjacent quality to the style, with hair brushing his collar at the sides but falling considerably shorter on top.

“He needs to condition that marmot,” another X user said.

But social media users aren’t the only ones who’ve noticed Trump’s thinning, feathery hair.

At a rally earlier this month in San Antonio, Texas, Trump himself lamented the condition of his hair after he was taken by surprise by a high-definition view of the back of his head.

Donald Trump checks his hair during a speech in Texas. C-SPAN

Looking at his own balding pate, he made no secret of his displeasure.

“Wait a minute, wait a minute, I’m not happy right now,” he said.

He then touched his head repeatedly and said, “Getting a little bit thin up there, I’m not happy.”

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At 80, Trump remains preoccupied with youth and looks, often openly gushing over young (and younger) people who find their way into his orbit.

At a rally in Ohio on Monday, he spent time fixated on Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham, a.k.a. “MAGA Barbie.”

“We like Sophie Cunningham,” he said. “You have a lot of men wanting to go and watch her. She’s beautiful.”

“You’re not allowed to say that anymore, however, as a politician,” he continued. “Please, please, let me take it back. Anytime a politician says a woman is beautiful, that’s generally the end of his political career in the modern-day political world.”

President Donald Trump’s hair was noticeably thinner and lighter on Sep. 9. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

In recent months, Trump’s hair has appeared to change color and has repeatedly misbehaved as he traveled to and from campaign events across the country ahead of the midterms.

Longtime Trump biographer Michael Wolff has claimed that Trump has someone who applies patches to reduce the appearance of thinning.

“He has somebody who’s following, and there have been a couple of people over—certainly over the political years—who’ve carried the patch kit,” Wolff has said. “They are next to the people who carry the nuclear codes.”

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