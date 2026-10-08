BAD HAIR NIGHT Trump, 80, Points Out Shocking State of His Own Hair A guest that Trump invited on stage even referenced his hair loss.

President Donald Trump has addressed the shocking state of his hair, even admitting that his thinning locks have left him “depressed.”

Trump, 80, spoke at a rally in San Antonio on Wednesday to throw his support behind scandal-riddled Texas Republican Ken Paxton in his Senate fight against hotly-tipped Democrat James Talarico.

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The event got off to a violent start when an elderly member of the audience assaulted a protester who had booed Trump. At least 10 other people were ejected or walked out after heckling the president, according to CBS.

Donald Trump was not happy with his hair in Texas. C-SPAN

However, Trump seemed more concerned about what was happening on his own head than in the audience.

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At one point in the rally, Trump asked his MAGA supporters to turn around to watch a video, airing on a screen near the ceiling, about border crossings he blamed on the Biden administration. After the footage aired, the crowd booed.

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But instead of responding to the video’s contents, Trump reacted to an unflattering rear view of his head that flashed on the screen, confronting him with his own hair deserting him in high definition.

Donald Trump spots his bald spot on the big screen. C-SPAN

The president told his supporters, “Wait a minute, wait a minute, I’m not happy right now.”

Donald Trump's bald spot was visible. C-SPAN

Touching the back of his head several times, seemingly examining his bald spot with a finger, Trump noted, “Getting a little bit thin up there, I’m not happy.”

Donald Trump checks his hair during a speech in Texas. C-SPAN

After running his fingers through his hair again, Trump added, “This is not good news. Now I’m depressed. I said, `I look really sharp tonight,’ then I just looked at myself from the back, this is not good.”

Donald Trump makes contact with the offending area. C-SPAN

Signaling to people in front of him, not behind him, Trump then said of his unfortunate rear view, “Why didn’t you tell me? Why didn’t you tell me?”

Trump then moved on to insulting Talarico. Five minutes later, he invited “Angel Mom” Marie Vega on stage.

Donald Trump's locks have been causing him grief this year. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Vega has made multiple appearances to support Trump, including speaking at the White House in February at an event for Angel Families.

At the Texas rally, Vega spoke about her son Javier “Harvey” Vega Jr., a former U.S. Marine and active Border Patrol Agent who was gunned down during an ambush while on a family fishing trip in La Feria, Texas, in 2014. The attack was conducted by two undocumented immigrants who were attempting a robbery.

Before lending her support to Trump’s calls for stricter border controls, Vega told the president to his face, “If I were you, I wouldn’t worry about your thinning hair, you’re still handsome.” The MAGA crowd cheered as Trump smiled and pointed at Vega. “Aw, thank you,” Trump could be heard responding.

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Trump’s thinning hair has become a recurring theme as he campaigns ahead of the midterm elections.

As he stood outside Air Force One last month, headed to the Republican Midterm Convention in Texas, the wind blew his hair so violently his bald spot was exposed.

At the time, journalist Aaron Rupar posted on X, “It’s time to let it go, Mr President. Get a nice head razor. Maybe grow out some stubble. You can’t continue on like this.”

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One on September 09, 2026 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Political commentator Keith Olbermann wrote on X, “Trump’s hair took off before he did.”

While at the Dallas convention, Trump also got a shock when he saw the state of his head from behind on the jumbo screens.

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“I gotta do a little bit better in the back right there,” Trump said. “I don’t like that little skin that’s showing, I’m not happy with it. That’s not good. I shouldn’t have looked up there.”

Trump biographer Michael Wolff claimed on the Inside Trump’s Head podcast last month that the president uses a portable kit to apply hair patches with “some kind of paste” when damage control is required.

“He has what are called patches, and they call it the patch kit,” Wolff said. “And the patch kit is a little, you know, small tufts of hair that match whatever color his hair might be at the time. And those are applied if needed and necessary—so the maintenance of this hair is a major enterprise and has been for many years.”

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Trump used to take hair-loss prevention drug Finasteride—also known by the brand name Propecia—during his first term as president. However, the drug has not appeared on his medical reports since returning to office.

Side effects of the drug can include depression, sexual dysfunction, and, occasionally, enlarged breasts.

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