Trump, 80, Thirsts Over ‘Beautiful’ MAGA Barbie, 30
The president made a bold comment about a female sport star.
President Donald Trump has thirsted over a “beautiful” WNBA player during a midterm campaign rally in Ohio on Monday.
Trump, 80, mentioned Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham, 30, by name at the rally. Cunningham earned the nickname “MAGA Barbie” during her college days in Missouri, reportedly due to following conservatives including Candice Owens online, according to Complex.
She became a polarizing figure in the WNBA after an ESPN profile in July in which she stated that she advocated against the inclusion of transgender athletes in women’s sports to “protect women’s sports.”
Despite her professional success, Trump suggested male sports fans had another motivation to watch her play.
“We like Sophie Cunningham. You have a lot of men wanting to go and watch her. She’s beautiful,” Trump said of Cunningham.
“You’re not allowed to say that anymore, however, as a politician. Please, please, let me take it back. Anytime a politician says a woman is beautiful, that’s generally the end of his political career in the modern-day politic world.”
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“But Sophie is a beautiful young woman,” he added. “You probably wouldn’t mind her on the team, not to help you with points, but to help you with attendance. The attendance would be great.”
The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
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