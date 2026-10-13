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TALKING POINTS

Trump, 80, Thirsts Over ‘Beautiful’ MAGA Barbie, 30

The president made a bold comment about a female sport star.

By Cameron Adams

President Donald Trump has thirsted over a “beautiful” WNBA player during a midterm campaign rally in Ohio on Monday.

Trump, 80, mentioned Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham, 30, by name at the rally. Cunningham earned the nickname “MAGA Barbie” during her college days in Missouri, reportedly due to following conservatives including Candice Owens online, according to Complex.

She became a polarizing figure in the WNBA after an ESPN profile in July in which she stated that she advocated against the inclusion of transgender athletes in women’s sports to “protect women’s sports.”

Despite her professional success, Trump suggested male sports fans had another motivation to watch her play.

President Donald Trump gestures during a campaign rally for Senator Jon Husted (R-OH) and gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy in Youngstown, Ohio, October 12, 2026.

President Donald Trump gestures during a campaign rally for Senator Jon Husted (R-OH) and gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy in Youngstown, Ohio, October 12, 2026.

Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“We like Sophie Cunningham. You have a lot of men wanting to go and watch her. She’s beautiful,” Trump said of Cunningham.

“You’re not allowed to say that anymore, however, as a politician. Please, please, let me take it back. Anytime a politician says a woman is beautiful, that’s generally the end of his political career in the modern-day politic world.”

“But Sophie is a beautiful young woman,” he added. “You probably wouldn’t mind her on the team, not to help you with points, but to help you with attendance. The attendance would be great.”

Sophie Cunningham #8 of the Indiana Fever celebrates in the 99-89 over the Las Vegas Aces during game two of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 29, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Sophie Cunningham #8 of the Indiana Fever celebrates in the 99-89 over the Las Vegas Aces during game two of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 29, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

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