UNHAPPY MEAL Bill Maher, 70, Gets Ultimate Trump Mortification After White House Dinner The president claimed the comedian was drunk at the White House in a record-breaking rant. Reuters

President Donald Trump has savaged comedian Bill Maher in a record-breaking 1300-word Truth Social tirade, accusing him of being a “liar” who was “drunk” at the White House.

Trump, 80, invited the Real Time host star, 70, to the White House for dinner on October 15. The comedian had previously dined with Trump in March 2025.

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Last week, Maher had bragged about his second White House trip, saying, “Yeah I did it again, b---hes!”

Revealing he also got a tour of the site of Trump’s vanity ballroom as part of the four-hour visit, Maher said on Real Time, “You know what, f--- you. I like these dinners.”

Bill Maher has really angered Trump this time. Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

The president told reporters last week that the dinner, also attended by MAGA rapper Kid Rock and sports commentator Stephen A. Smith, “was great,” adding “I think they had a good time.” He said Maher, “likes me a lot more than people understand.”

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“We talked about everything. It lasted a long time,” Trump added.

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On Friday’s Real Talk, Maher continued to trash talk Trump and his popularity, telling viewers, “Trump has the lowest approval rating of any midterm candidate ever. Only one percent of the Republicans are mentioning him in their ads. It’s gotten really bad. I mean, the billboards outside of his rallies now just say ‘Lee Greenwood and Friends.’”

Maher also joked about Trump’s infatuation with Republican Senator Jon Husted, noting, “It’s just a little odd that Trump keeps gushing about men’s bodies—and how handsome they are, and their jawlines, and their asses, their physiques. I’m a little hurt. I was there for dinner for four hours last week, and not a peep. Nothing.”

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Maher got the response he was after from Trump in an epic 1322-word post on Truth Social on Sunday.

The marathon missive was labelled his longest Truth Social post ever by CNN’s media analyst Brian Stelter, who pointed out it wasn’t on “the midterm election or the Middle East conflict,” but his “complicated relationship” with Maher.

The senior president started by calling Maher a “COMPLETE AND TOTAL LOSER,” before claiming he was told that the comedian “loves” and respects him. He then said Maher “DESPARATELY” wanted him on Real Time, spelling the word incorrectly.

“When I have watched the show, which isn’t often, it always ends with dishonesty, about me at least, but, who cares?,” Trump said, before continuing his marathon tirade that suggests he may care.

Trump then addressed Maher’s comments about his popularity and polling, and suggested the comedian uses canned laughter. “Bill Maher lied, but he lies about everything, and I believe he lied to me when I asked him, with all the applause and laughter he gets after almost everything he says, about things that aren’t funny or even any good, what Laughter Machine does he use?,” the president wrote. “People can’t think he’s funny.”

President Donald Trump got a lot off his chest on Truth Social. Umit Bektas/REUTERS

The president stated, “I didn’t know Bill, he didn’t know me, and that was OK,” and claimed Kid Rock “called me incessantly about” about initially meeting Maher in 2025. Trump said Maher was “very nervous” at the first meeting and was “very insecure.” He also said the comedian had a “seriously bruised eye and nose area, as though somebody had just beaten him up - But it wasn’t me!”

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He added, “No sooner had we had that first dinner at the White House, which is a very seductive and beautiful place, especially now that I have fully renovated and fixed it in the style which it deserves, Bill wanted to come back.”

Trump said Maher’s team called him ten times for a second dinner, with the president agreeing so he could “tell Bill that he’s a major POTHEAD.”

Maher had previously claimed on his Club Random podcast, ahead of the White House visit, that Trump had actually instigated the second dinner, via text.

“Then, like, he just, out of the blue, `Let’s have dinner again.’ I was like, ‘Great.’ And he was really nice,” Maher said, claiming Trump added, “`I promise I won’t say bad things about you like I did the last time.’ And I texted back, and I said, ‘You know what, you’re the president of the United States. Say whatever the f--- you want.’”

Nathan Howard/Nathan Howard/REUTERS

In his Truth Social post, the president also threw shade at Maher’s appearance when he arrived at the White House for his second visit. “He looked like hell this time. Bill was drunk and had alcohol in his hand as he walked through the White House,” Trump alleged.

He also questioned the duration of Maher’s visit. “Overall, I thought it was a good meeting. It didn’t last four hours, it lasted two hours, maybe less, and everybody was happy. We have the timestamps. I learned nothing, and felt it was a waste of time.”

Trump hadn’t finished, taking aim at Maher’s comments on Real Talk, angry at still being mocked by the comedian.

“After the second dinner, Bill’s ‘show’ was far worse than the first. He went crazy! He’s gutless, because he enjoyed every minute.“

Trump addressed Maher personally, saying “Bill: Don’t call anymore. It’s useless.”

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Calling him a “hopeless guy,” and a “coward,” Trump warned, “I’m going to have the Republicans not cover you anymore, because they try to talk about you as a guy who is transformative. You’re not transformative, you’re a Loser!”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and reps for Maher for comment.

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