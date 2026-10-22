HOT AND COLD Bill Maher, 70, Bags MAGA Star, 29, After White House Dinner The pair have previously feuded. HBO

Bill Maher, 70, will soon interview former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, 29, right after the veteran host was caught having dinner at the White House.

Leavitt, Donald Trump’s former mouthpiece, will join Maher on HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher this Friday in her first late-night interview.

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Karoline Leavitt, former White House press secretary, is set to make her first late-night appearance. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Maher has previously annihilated Leavitt on his show. Last November, after Leavitt defended Trump for screaming “quiet, piggy” at a female reporter when questioned about Jeffrey Epstein, Maher threw Leavitt’s words against her.

“At the press conference the next day, his press secretary Karoline Leavitt spun this by saying: ‘It’s actually admirable. It’s the president being frank, open, and honest. It’s actually good,’” Maher said, after Trump shouted at Catherine Lucey from Bloomberg News aboard Air Force One.

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Maher then snapped back at Leavitt, “Well, in that case, ‘Shut up, b----.’”

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Maher and Leavitt got into another awkward back-and-forth when the Kennedy Center selected Maher for its Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. At the time, Leavitt was still Trump’s spokesperson and denied it. “This is fake news. Bill Maher will NOT be getting this award,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told the Daily Beast in March. Maher did receive the prize.

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Leavitt left the White House in August and was briefly replaced by Katie Zacharia, who left the post after just five days.

Maher landing the interview with Leavitt comes as his tumultuous relationship with the president appears to be mending.

The HBO host has been warring on and off with the 80-year-old president but was seen having dinner at the White House earlier this month. He was accompanied by Stephen A. Smith and Kid Rock. The latter revealed this tidbit during an interview with Fox & Friends, calling the hangout “epic.”

Maher went to the White House for dinner. Fox News

“Everything from socialism and communism to the war in Iran to, I think Bill Maher was talking about getting, you know, our interpreters and things back from Afghanistan that helped us out. Stephen A. Smith was very much engaged in talking about unemployment with Black women and, you know, the funding of HBCUs,” the MAGA musician revealed.

Trump and Maher have had a love-hate relationship, but after this dinner, Trump claimed that Maher “likes me a lot more than people understand.” He added that Maher and ESPN Smith “have to put on a certain little facade for their people.”

Actor Bill Maher and Donald Trump attend the 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 2004. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Before their October meet-up, Maher revealed that he and the president were talking again. While he acknowledged that Trump “tried to stop me from getting the Mark Twain award,” he said he is open about his criticism of Trump and is “glad” the two are in touch.

This was the second time Maher joined Trump for a meal. He also had dinner with him at the White House, which drew heavy criticism.

Trump said that their latest get-together was “great.”

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