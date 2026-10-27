TIGHT END Anderson Cooper Skewers Trump Excuse With Brutal Supercut Cooper doubled down on the 80-year-old president’s curious fixation with Republican rear ends.

Anderson Cooper has called out Donald Trump over his thirst for male MAGA stars.

On Monday’s AC360°, Cooper, 59, doubled down on the 80-year-old president’s curious fixation with Republican rear ends, after first noting it in a segment last week.

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Trump has repeatedly talked about Ohio Sen. Jon Husted’s body, praising his physique at four rallies this month alone. And he kept the praise up over the weekend at a rally in Port Huron, Michigan, leading Cooper to return to the subject Monday.

“On the backside of last week, we reported on President Trump’s bootiful comments about Ohio GOP Senator Jon Husted,” Cooper said.

Trump seems to really like Senator Jon Husted. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Then he replayed footage of the North Carolina campaign stop where all the backside chatter began.

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“I’m studying his body. I’ve never studied the body of a man before. It’s not my thing,” Trump said. “But I looked at his a-- and then I looked at his legs, and I said his a-- is like, it’s like a pile of muscle.”

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“Nothing strange about that,” Cooper said with a smirk. “Just one elderly straight guy checking out the pile of muscle on another straight guy’s a--.” He winked as he finished his line.

Cooper then commented on Trump’s claim that nothing about his comments was eyebrow-raising.

“But, and it’s a big ol’ butt, the world’s most powerful fan of peach emojis now says the whole thing is just a tempest in a g-string, and this weekend the commander-in-beef decided to put the questions to rest by continuing to drill down on the senator’s backside.” Cooper continued.

“According to him, he wasn’t gay at all. It was football.”

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Cooper then played footage of Trump at the Michigan rally explaining his new obsession.

“They didn’t explain the whole football deal,” Trump said, bemoaning the “fake news.”

Cooper played along. “It was a sports thing,” he said, sarcastically. “You know, like that Russian hockey player, Ilya. The way he was always ribbing his buddy Shane. Nothing gay about that.”

Ilya and Shane are the closeted hockey rivals turned lovers at the center of the hit gay romance series Heated Rivalry.

“But—there’s that butt again,” Cooper said. “There is a record here, and we have receipts.”

Cooper then played a supercut that undercut Trump’s defense, showing the president gushing over the looks of male Republicans again and again.

Trump revealed he was a fan of Nicki Minaj's posterior. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

“I examined his a-- and then I looked at his shoulders. I looked at his feet,” Trump said in one clip, dated October 17, from the montage.

He also called Georgia Sen. Mike Collins “a good-looking man” on October 16, and Georgia gubernatorial hopeful Rick Jackson “a very handsome, distinguished, beautiful-looking guy” that same day.

“I wish Tim didn’t look that good. He’s a very handsome guy,” Trump said of Montana Sen. Tim Sheehy on October 14. “I don’t like handsome guys.”

After airing more receipts, Cooper turned his attention to Trump’s enthusiastic praise for MAGA rapper Nicki Minaj’s appearance.

“Ah yes, the president’s greatest hits now include women,” Cooper said, before cutting to Trump in Michigan.

Minaj was campaigning for Trump in Michigan. Alex Wong/Getty Images

“By the way, I looked at one hell of a beautiful a-- before. Nicki Minaj. That’s hard to miss,” the president said.

Cooper closed his monologue with a brutal nod to Trump’s former obsession with golf star Arnold Palmer.

“Now I know what you’re thinking. Eight days until the midterms,” Cooper said. “Where can I sign up for such a master class in message discipline?”

“At least he’s not still waxing nostalgic for how golf legend Arnold Palmer wielded his three-wood, so to speak,” Cooper added, before playing a 2024 clip of Trump.

“But Arnold Palmer was all man when he took showers with the other pros,” Trump said. “They came out of there. They said, oh, my God, that’s unbelievable.”

“You should have heard what Harry Truman said about taking a sauna with Sam Snead,” Cooper said.

“Speaking of President Truman in the Trump White House, the butt stops here.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

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