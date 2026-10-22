BUTT SERIOUSLY? Anderson Cooper Mocks Trump With Supercut of His Man-Thirst The CNN host went full CSI on the president’s latest obsession.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper has eviscerated Donald Trump in a segment focused on the president’s fixation with male Republican rear ends.

Trump, 80, is particularly drawn to the body of Ohio Sen. Jon Husted, referencing his physique in four rallies this month alone.

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Husted, 59, a former college football player, featured in Trump’s rally speech in Greenville, North Carolina, on Tuesday. “I’m studying his body. I’ve never studied the body of a man before; it’s not my thing,” Trump said.

Anderson Cooper pokes fun at Donald Trump's rear view. CNN

He added, “But I looked at his a--, and then I looked at his legs… It’s like a pile of muscle.”

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Trump was not done thirsting over Husted, adding, “Then I looked at his legs and I said, man, his feet are big. Then I looked at his shoulders, and I tapped him on the shoulder and it actually hurt my hand. It was like a piece of steel. I said, ‘This guy’s a monster.’”

During previous rallies this month, Trump has also gushed over Husted’s hands, shoulders, feet, and jawline.

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To close Wednesday’s 360°, Cooper began his brutal segment on the president by playing a clip of the Seinfeld episode “The Fusilli Jerry,” where the character Kramer is accidentally given a plate from the DMV that read “A--MAN.”

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Cooper said Kramer was “no longer New York’s most famous a--man,” noting that “erstwhile Manhattanite and derriere aficionado” Trump had replaced him. Anderson then noted that the president was making sure MAGA voters knew that Husted is “an unmitigated smoke show.”

Husted is underwater in the Ohio Senate race, with a Fox News survey of likely Ohio voters finding Democrat Sherrod Brown leading by 52 percent to 47.

Calling Trump, “the a-- man in chief,” Cooper said the president has claimed his obsession over the “senatorial caboose” is a one-off.

But Cooper had receipts, airing footage of the president previously praising the appearance of male Republicans, including calling Sen. Mike Collins of Georgia “a good looking man,” and Kentucky candidate Ed Gallrein “a beautiful guy.”

Trump seems to really like Senator Jon Husted. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

He also called Georgia gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson “a very handsome, distinguished, beautiful-looking guy,” the Republican nominee for Georgia lieutenant governor Greg Dolezal “a good-looking guy,” and Montana Sen. Tim Sheehy “a very handsome guy.”

Cooper also aired footage of Trump in 2024 talking about golfer Arnold Palmer, saying, “When he took showers with the other pros they came out of there, they said, ‘Oh my God, that’s unbelievable!’”

Cooper joked that Husted may consider “giving back his key to the locker room at Trump Doral,” the luxury golf club in Miami.

The CNN host then pointedly remarked, “What I do know is that there’s nothing at all unusual, and certainly nothing gay, about a president who dances daily to “YMCA,” and who publicly pined for a reprise of Betty Buckley in Cats.”

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As well as dancing to the Village People hit at the end of his rallies, which even he has called “the gay national anthem,” Trump has spoken of his love for the musical Cats and the song “Memory”, previously performed by the Tony-winner Buckley.

Last year, Trump said of Buckley, “Of all the great voices and stars, bigger stars than her, she had the best voice.”

Cooper ended his segment by noting, “As for Senator Husted, his a-- may be hard, but his polling is soft.”

Donald Trump dances behind the Village People at a rally ahead of his second presidential inauguration last year. Brian Snyder/REUTERS

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

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