TRUMPING IRON Trump Reveals Inner Turmoil With Melania in Bonkers Tirade The president’s rally schtick is not impressing his wife.

President Donald Trump has revealed the awkward encounters between him and his wife, Melania, in a bonkers onstage tirade.

Trump, 80, took part in a rally in Bullhead City, Arizona, on Wednesday as the Republican Party attempts to perform electoral damage control ahead of the midterms.

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In a bizarre moment, Trump diverted from the script. “My wife is going crazy at me,” Trump said, as he was ranting against transgender men in women’s sports.

Donald Trump impersonates a weightlifter during a rally in Alaska. C-SPAN

“She hates...she said, ‘You’re president of the United States, you shouldn’t be doing this..,” Trump said, before performing his impression of an apparent transgender weightlifter and grunting.

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It came a day after Trump in Alaska on Tuesday impersonated the same unidentified transgender athlete as part of MAGA’s fixation on who should be allowed to compete in women’s sports.

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“My wife hates when I talk about this,” Trump told his supporters in Wasilla, Alaska. “She says, ‘Oh it’s so inelegant, darling.’”

Regardless, the octogenarian president began imitating a weightlifter pumping iron and told the audience, “I’m telling you, my wife doesn’t like these stories... she hates this.”

He paused the story at one point, saying, “Oh my wife hates this, she says it’s so damn unpresidential.. Should I finish it?” He then finished the story, which has now become a fixture at his rinse-and-repeat rallies.

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On Wednesday, in Arizona, Trump also claimed that the first lady, who has a separate bedroom at the White House, also has a problem with his trademark stilted dance moves at the end of his rallies, soundtracked by the Village People’s “YMCA”.

“My wife says, ‘You shouldn’t be dancing on the stage, by the way. You should walk off with a gentle wave. Goodbye everybody’.”

President-elect Donald Trump dances onstage as the Village People perform during a rally before his second inauguration last year. Brian Snyder/REUTERS

Trump then called his walk-off music “the gay national anthem,” and claimed, “I got the highest gay vote of any Republican in history.”

He said his wife told him, “‘You should not dance off the stage, my darling. I love you very much, but please don’t do that.’”

Despite his wife’s request, Trump danced as he left the stage after the Arizona rally. She has yet to appear at any of his midterm rallies.

At a rally in Texas last week, Trump claimed she called him “Sir” at home.

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Village People frontman Victor Willis, who died in June, co-wrote “YMCA”. In 2024, he threatened to sue anyone who claimed the song was anything other than a heterosexual anthem.

“Come January 2025,” Willis wrote on Facebook, “my wife will start suing each and every news organization that falsely refers to YMCA, either in their headlines or alluded to in the base of the story, that YMCA is somehow a gay anthem because such notion is based solely on the song’s lyrics alluding to elicit [sic] activity for which it does not.”

Willis allowed Trump to use the song, noting it had increased his royalties, and the band performed with the president during his inauguration in January 2025.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

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