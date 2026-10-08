WHO’S THE BOSS? Trump Drops Weird Detail About Melania in Bizarre Anecdote The president made a startling revelation at a campaign rally.

President Donald Trump has revealed the bizarre name his wife, Melania, calls him at home.

Trump, 80, spoke at a fiery rally in San Antonio on Wednesday in support of embattled Senate candidate Ken Paxton, 63, who is polling behind Democrat James Talarico, 37.

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The president regularly attacked Talarico, whom he calls “Talafreako,” during his rambling speech, even criticizing his dietary habits.

President Donald Trump has revealed the odd name Melania calls him. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Trump has repeatedly called Talarico a vegan, relating to a speech when Talarico told the Texas Humane Legislative Network that he was reducing his personal meat consumption and frequenting vegan businesses to reduce the environmental impact of meat production.

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However, the Democrat has stated clearly that he is not a vegan, and his campaign has hit back at Trump’s claims by sharing images of Talarico eating barbecue and turkey.

James Talarico, the Democratic U.S. Senate candidate for Texas, says he is not a vegan. Joel Angel Juarez/Reuters

During Wednesday’s rally, Trump again falsely claimed Talarico was a vegan, which the president has previously been mistakenly pronouncing “vay-gun.”

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Trump said Talarico had “all of a sudden said he’s a vegan,” correctly pronouncing the word.

The president then said, “You know, my wife told me, ‘Sir, do me a favor. You have to give me just a little bit of favor. It’s not ‘vay-gun,’ it’s ‘vegan.’ I don’t know about that stuff. I’m not into...”

After claiming that his own wife calls him “Sir,” Trump then appeared to get his genders confused as he continued his tale about Melania reprimanding him. “He said, ‘It’s vegan. Please pronounce that word properly.’ I called it ‘vay-gun, vay-gun.’ I thought it... How the hell would I know? I like steak.”

Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump looking cheerful. Finn Gomez/Getty Images

The president then said, “Melania says hello. She says hello to everyone.” The first lady was not at the rally.

The White House’s Rapid Response account gleefully shared the video of Trump saying that his wife calls him “Sir.”

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Trump foe Jimmy Kimmel aired footage of Trump repeatedly saying “vay-gun” this week.

“This man has a team of a hundred people around him at all times,” Kimmel said. “Not one of them pulls him aside and goes, ‘Hey, just FYI, it’s pronounced vee-gan. It’s not vay-gun. You sound stupid.’”

Later during the rally, Trump returned to the topic of Talarico’s diet and his wife, and seemed impressed that he’d managed to correct himself.

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“Now he says he loves meat. But he’s a vegan. See, Melania, I got that right, vegan. He’s a vegan,” Trump repeated.

“He wants to eat a piece of lettuce. ‘A little piece of lettuce, please.’”

The president then claimed Talarico is “sick” because “he’s been forced to eat meat for political reasons, and he’s throwing up all over the place.”

Trump’s rally on Wednesday was his fourth trip to Texas in the last six weeks, and follows Talarico leading Paxton in polling.

President Donald Trump and Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton in Texas. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

If Talarico keeps his lead, he would become the first Democrat to win a statewide election there since Ann Richards won the governorship in 1990.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

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