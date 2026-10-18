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BUTT OUT!

Scott Jennings Gives Cringe Defense of Trump’s Thirst for Men

CNN’s resident Trump defender offered some “serious analysis” of the president’s very public inspection of a GOP senator’s backside.

By Katie Francis

CNN’s resident Trump defender Scott Jennings has provided a bizarre explanation for the president’s fixation on the male physique.

Hosting a panel on State of the Union Sunday, Dana Bash played a montage of clips from 80-year-old Trump’s Saturday rally at Northern Kentucky University.

Speaking admiringly of Ohio senator Jon Husted, 59, Trump crooned: “He came up, and he was talking very nicely, and I stood right over here, and I examined his a--. I never did that with a man before.”

US Senator Jon Husted (R-OH) gestures while standing near US President Donald Trump during a campaign rally for Husted and gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy in Youngstown, Ohio, US, October 12, 2026.

The president seems to have taken a liking to certain parts of Ohio senator Jon Husted's anatomy.

Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Admitting to his roaming eyes, Trump described: “I examined his a--, and then I looked at his shoulders, I looked at his feet, I looked at his hand, I looked at his jawline, studying.”

The married president then fantasised about an “unfortunate” challenger picking a fight against Husted in a bar, and described patting his shoulder only to find that “it was like a piece of steel.”

“Trump being Trump?” Bash asked after the clips played. “Or is it like... what’s your take on that, Scott Jennings?”

“Well, I’ll give you some serious analysis,” Jennings said, before smirking as he reasoned: “He likes big butts and he cannot lie.”

“Thank you for this at 9:46am,” former South Carolina rep. Bakari Sellers replied.

Father-of-three Husted isn’t the only Republican man Trump has been aesthetically admiring in the run-up to midterms. Speaking in Georgia the day prior, Trump lusted over his GOP hopefuls Mike Collins and Rick Jackson, while criticizing the “Pee-wee Herman” looks of Democrat Jon Ossoff.

US President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia, US, October 16, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
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“I actually think Mike Collins is a good-looking man. And he’s all man,” he said. “I’m not sure about Ossoff. And I actually think that Rick Jackson is a very handsome, distinguished, beautiful-looking guy. But anyway...”

While Trump’s thirsty words have sparked some confusion among conservative commentators, the president has assured MAGA fans that pointing out the beauty of his colleagues is part of a wider political play.

President Donald Trump adjusts his suit as he and first lady Melania Trump prepare to pose with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, at the White House ahead of a state dinner in Washington, D.C., September 24, 2026.

The married president has claimed that his detailed aesthetic descriptions of male politicians will pump up their points ahead of midterms.

Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

After first waxing lyrical about Husted’s features on Oct. 12, Trump claimed at Saturday’s rally: “And he’s picked up like nine or 10 points since I talked about that.”

Sadly for Trump, his party might not be beautiful enough to distract from other perceived failings ahead of November’s elections. A Pew Research Center survey released this month revealed that 31 percent of 2024 Trump voters in 2024 disapprove of his job performance, with a 68 percent disapproval rate overall.

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Katie Francis
Katie FrancisReporter

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