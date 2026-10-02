PROMISES MADE, PROMISES BROKEN Angry Trump Voters Revolt Over His ‘BS’ Promise Voters in one key state say they are no longer buying what Donald Trump is selling. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Voters are raging at President Donald Trump.

The 80-year-old swept to power promising to make Americans better off, including at the pump, but now the needle is moving the wrong way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gas prices in Alaska are now more than $5 a gallon, and despite his comfortable wins in the state in the last three elections, more and more voters are being alienated, according to a new report from MS NOW.

“It’s hard out here. Simple,” Anchorage-based security guard Calvin Mitchell, 41, told the network.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gas prices have been ratcheted up nationwide thanks to Trump’s ongoing war with Iran, which sparked a global energy crisis.

Sign up for Beast Digest Get the best of The Beast delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

It’s causing headaches for Americans everywhere, with national prices around $4 but flirting with the $5-a-gallon mark.

In Alaska, it’s been particularly painful.

Democrats are growing optimistic that Mary Peltola could win the Senate race, MS Now reports. Kerry Tasker/REUTERS

Fishing and trucking rely heavily on affordable gas, and both are big business in The Last Frontier.

“I can’t go see my daughter out of state, and we’re not buying as many groceries, and we’re not really doing anything fun or entertainment unless it’s free,” three-time Trump voter and paralegal Gayle Michaelson told the network.

“I would tell him what he initially told the voters is BS—that these prices weren’t supposed to be so high—and look what’s happened.”

Diesel in Alaska hit a record high last month.

“A lot of people are going to look the other way, because a lot of trucking, especially myself, truck drivers are owner-ops… they can’t afford the diesel,” added fellow three-time Trump voter and trucker Meffy Tagalu.

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan has been in the Senate since 2015. POOL/REUTERS

“We need to get out of that war and fix all the prices. You know, we’re hurting really bad.”

“Everybody that voted for him” is beginning to abandon him, he said, according to MS NOW.

Trump now faces an uphill battle to convince those who voted for him in 2024 to stick with him, but as the affordability crisis continues and the war with Iran shows little chance of letting up, it might be a tall order.

The election on November 3 is expected to be a referendum on the former real estate mogul, and in Alaska the Democrats hope former congresswoman Mary Peltola can dethrone Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan after more than a decade on Capitol Hill.

Some polls have put Trump’s approval rating as low as 32 percent at points this year.

“Everybody’s just fed up with the current system,” three-time Trump voter and Marine veteran Carl Cleveland, 47, told MS NOW. “We work our a-- off to keep food on the table with a roof over our heads, and these guys go to D.C.… They go down there and just forget about us, and that’s how Sullivan was, or is right now.”

Play Video

He didn’t reveal how he’d be voting but said: “It’s just the price at the pump. You got to look at that.”

When the Daily Beast contacted the White House for comment, it replied with brags about getting G7 allies to release fuel stockpiles.

“This will increase supply and lower prices for Americans across the country,” spokeswoman Taylor Rogers said. “The President wants to see gas prices fall and continues to take historic measures to alleviate temporary disruptions as oil flowing through the Strait of Hormuz approaches pre-conflict levels.”

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register