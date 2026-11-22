Ann Coulter Makes Brutal Prediction About Trump Goon’s 2028 Chances
The conservative firebrand called Rubio supporters “warmongers” and “open borders” conservatives.
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Ann Coulter isn’t buying the hype around Marco Rubio’s 2028 chances.
“I don’t think there’s going to be a groundswell of support for Rubio,” Coulter, 64, said The Clay & Buck Show.
“I think that is coming from a very, very narrow — and loud — online group of Republicans.”
Coulter continued on the Saturday episode, “They are warmongers and they want open borders and oh my gosh, until Rubio signed on for Trump, he was Mr. Amnesty and Mr. Warmonger.
The White House did not respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.
The comments come only days after the right-wing firebrand backed President Donald Trump’s new chief of staff, Stephen Miller, 41, for the role, calling him the “people’s choice” candidate and sparking an onslaught of ridicule.
Kalshi traders give Miller, an architect of Trump’s hardline immigration policies, just a 1.5 percent chance of winning the nomination. Rubio is at 25 percent, behind Vice President JD Vance at 31 percent.
Coulter was an outspoken supporter of Trump during the 2016 presidential election, but later broke with him over what she saw as his failure to deliver on immigration promises, including his pledge to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Weeks ahead of the disastrous midterm elections for Republicans, Coulter insisted on her Substack that immigration remained Trump’s “single most popular issue,” even though many polls showed the policies had reversed much of the president’s support among 2024 Latino voters.
Coulter has previously invoked Rubio’s ancestry in arguing against his presidential prospects. Rubio is the son of Cuban immigrants. In February, Coulter posted on X that a “second-, third-, or fourth- generation immigrant” cannot be president, adding that “love for your country has to be in your genes.”
Some commentators have argued that Republicans need a nominee who can step out of Trump’s shadow after the party’s midterm losses, a move that may be easier for Rubio than for Vance.
“Marco is the most frequent name I hear from everybody,” said former GOP House Speaker Newt Gingrich to CNN. “It’s striking to me how many people — even before the election — were saying they really wanted him.”
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