The conservative firebrand is backing a surprise contender for 2028—and critics are already mocking her choice.

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Ann Coulter has found her dream candidate to replace Donald Trump in 2028—and some critics think he’d be a nightmare for Republicans.

The conservative pundit, 64, threw her support behind White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller over JD Vance and Marco Rubio, calling Trump’s right-hand man the “People’s Choice” candidate.

Miller, 41, who was questioned by Congress over his role in efforts to overturn the 2020 election and is considered the architect of many of Trump’s hard-line immigration policies, was briefly floated as a presidential contender by Trump during a press conference on Friday.

Ann Coulter floats White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller for President in 2028. X

Coulter, a longtime Republican commentator, quickly embraced the idea on X.

“Instead of the JD/Rubio debate over our next presidential candidate, let’s make it The People’s Choice, Stephen Miller,” she wrote.

The post was in response to an X user who shared the clip of Trump floating Miller as a candidate, writing, “I clapped in my kitchen. Miller is fantastic.”

The suggestion was swiftly ridiculed by X users, some of whom wondered whether Coulter was trying to hand Democrats an even bigger victory in 2028 than their 2026 midterm sweep.

Coulter is Team Stephen Miller—seen here with JD Vance and Marco Rubio. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

“With his calm demeanor and magnetic charisma, I would say he’s every bit as electable as Ken Paxton,” one quipped.

Paxton, the Republican Texas attorney general, lost his Senate race to Democrat James Talarico.

“Perfect! Burn the Republican Party to the ground and start over. That fascist ghoul doesn’t have a chance,” wrote another.

“I see the conservative influencers still don’t have a basic-level comprehension of why they lost the midterms. Lol. ‘The people’s choice,’“ a third added.

The clip that prompted Coulter’s endorsement came from a press conference at the White House on Friday, after Trump returned from China.

Rubio and Vance flanked Trump at the podium as he rambled through his first substantive press conference since Republicans were trounced in the midterms.

As Trump prepared to end the press conference, Miller took the podium to heap praise on the president, touting his administration’s record while painting the Biden years as an era of American decline.

“The next two years are going to be the greatest two years in American history,” Miller proclaimed.

The flattery appeared to pay off, with Trump using the moment to take a playful swipe at Vance and Rubio.

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“We have breaking news, he was better than these two guys,” after Miller finished speaking. “Do you want to run for president?”

Miller took over as White House chief of staff after Trump pushed Susie Wiles out the door following the humiliating midterms, which handed Democrats control of both chambers of Congress.

Since the midterms, Vance and Rubio have emerged as the most prominent potential contenders for the 2028 Republican nomination. Trump has declined to endorse either, although his increasingly lavish praise for Rubio—including during his recent trip to Asia—has fueled speculation that the secretary of state may be gaining ground with the president.

Trump’s apparent endorsement of Miller, joking or not, comes despite the Republican Party’s bruising midterm losses, which saw several of the president’s hand-picked candidates—including Paxton—lose.

Coulter has long championed Miller’s immigration views, but has not consistently supported Trump’s administration.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.