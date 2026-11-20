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Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff has taken an early lead in a poll of possible Democratic candidates to take on the GOP in the 2028 White House race.

According to a new Emerson College national poll, when voters were asked in an open-ended question who they’d like to see as a Democratic presidential candidate, 16 percent chose Ossoff, with the next closest candidate, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, at 12 percent.

In that poll, California Gov. Gavin Newsom was at 8 percent, while Pete Buttigieg and former Vice President Kamala Harris were both at 6 percent.

Ossoff’s lead was narrower in a poll where voters were given a list of candidates, with Ossoff gaining 17 percent of support to Harris’ 16 percent, while 15 percent backed AOC and 14 percent backed Buttigieg.

Ossoff and Obama at a midterm campaign rally. Ossoff has been compared to the former Democratic president. ha Edgar Su/REUTERS

In the wake of the Democratic triumph in the midterms, when they took control of both houses of Congress, debate is intensifying about who’ll likely lead the party in the 2028 election.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Ossoff comfortably defeated his Trump-loyalist opponent, Mike Collins, in his midterm re-election race, drawing comparisons to Barack Obama for his rhetorical skills.

Governor of California Gavin Newsom. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

During the campaign, he aggressively targeted Trump—who won Georgia in 2024—and his allies, blaming them for spiking inflation and the Iran war, and alleging widespread corruption.

He’s the youngest member of the Senate at 39, a factor pundits see as a key advantage after two presidential races defined by debate over the age and health of octogenarians Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

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Democrats will be aiming to use their control of Congress to maintain their momentum in preparation for 2028, signaling they plan to investigate Trump and his inner circle over alleged corruption and the Iran war.

But while Ossoff and AOC’s fortunes are rising, other potential Democratic presidential hopefuls are seeing support dip.

Former Mayor and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Star Tribune/Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty

The polls show a steep decrease in popularity for Newsom and Harris, with the California governor down 16 percent in a year and Harris down 31 percent since 2024, after she lost to Trump in the presidential race.

Ossoff has said he doesn’t plan to run for president in ‘28 —though skeptics point to similar denials by Obama ahead of his 2008 campaign. AOC has said she’ll decide soon, as have Newsom and Buttigieg, while Harris has said she’s considering it.

Former US Vice President Kamala Harris. Apu Gomes/Getty Images

The Republican race for the 2028 ticket also remains up for grabs. Vice President JD Vance has long been seen as the most likely candidate to get the nod as Trump’s successor, but the poll shows Secretary of State Marco Rubio as the frontrunner, leading Vance 36 percent to 20 percent in an open-ended poll.