Marco Rubio’s family is back under the spotlight as potential candidates look to 2028.

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Marco Rubio’s daughter has curiously reemerged in the spotlight as 2028 buzz swirls around him.

Daniella Rubio, one of the Secretary of State’s four children with his wife Jeanette, appeared on Fox News Saturday morning to hype up her dad amid speculation that he’s a frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination.

In a nothingburger interview with Kayleigh McEnany, Daniella, 23, tried her best to paint Rubio as a fun, regular American dad who loves football and a sweet treat.

Daniella Rubio is a third-year law student at the University of Virginia. Fox News

“He does in fact have a Pop-Tart once or twice,” she said, referencing Rubio’s interview with Katie Miller earlier this year, where he praised the popular snack as “one of the great American innovations in history of the world.”

“Can confirm he has a big sweet tooth, and I might have taken it off from him as well,” Daniella went on. “I remember sometimes when we would go, and we would kind of sneak out of the house after dinner, and we’d go get some nitrogen ice cream after dinner. That would be fun. We kind of still do that now as well.”

Marco Rubio's family joined him onstage during a rally 2016 rally in Miami, Florida. John Parra/WireImage

The cringeworthy bit started in August, when Rubio told Miller he’s a sucker for dessert.

“One time, maybe four or five years ago, I tried this thing called keto. And you just eat all this protein. And so you go through this massive withdrawal from sugar and carbohydrates for the first 72 hours. It was a near psychotic event for me,” he recalled.

“Like if I did this in this job, I would be like, ‘Mr. President, we must bomb, you know, Paraguay. And it’s like, ‘Why?’ ‘I don’t know. I’m just really mad I haven’t had any sugar,’” he continued.

Daniella, a third-year law student at the University of Virginia, was also in the spotlight just last week when she introduced her dad before his keynote address at the Federalist Society National Lawyers Convention in Washington, D.C.

Rubio has four kids with his wife Jeanette. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“Was that cool or what?” Rubio said after his daughter left the stage.

“I used to bring them onstage and show them off; now they’re introducing—I don’t know where she got this. Has no stage fright; she’s not afraid to speak,” he marveled. “I mean, I don’t really like public speaking that much, but she, on the other hand, that’s fantastic. That’s great. Thank you, Daniella. You did very good.”

Just a day before Daniella’s Fox News interview, Rubio looked less than presidential as he fidgeted behind President Donald Trump at a press conference.

Rubio and Vice President JD Vance, both widely viewed as potential heirs to the MAGA throne, squirmed awkwardly as their boss launched into a rambling 38-minute rant.