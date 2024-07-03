Anthony Fauci Speculates on Biden’s Debate Disaster
ANTIHISTAMINES OR ALIBI?
Plenty of pundits have chimed in on what may have caused President Joe Biden’s poor debate showing last week and in an interview published on Tuesday with CBS News, Dr. Anthony Fauci speculated that Biden’s cold medication may have caused his mumbling and hard-to-follow responses. “Did he have a bad cold? Did he take an antihistamine to make him groggy? We don’t know what went on,” Fauci said. Despite being Biden’s former chief medical adviser, Fauci said he wasn’t able to definitively say if Biden’s debate debacle was alarming or showed signs of diminished capabilities as an audience member, but added that he has “no doubt” that he is able to serve as president. The interview comes on the heels of calls for Biden to drop out of the presidential race by several members of his own party in order to protect vulnerable Democrats running for re-election down-ballot. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president was still recovering from the dallying cold on Tuesday and his campaign has repeatedly insisted that he has no intention of dropping out.