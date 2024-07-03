CHEAT SHEET
    House Dems Reportedly Circulate Letter to Ask Biden to Go

    DIGNIFIED DROPOUT

    Josephine Walker

    Breaking News Intern

    U.S. President Joe Biden arrives at Fort McNair, en route to the White House, in Washington, U.S.

    Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

    Safe-seat House Democrats are circulating a letter for their colleagues to sign to convince President Joe Biden to end his presidential bid after his abysmal debate performance hinted he may not be fit enough to run again, according to Bloomberg. Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) became the first Democratic member in Congress to call for Biden to drop out on Tuesday and was quickly followed by Colorado House candidate Adam Frisch. Their calls came shortly after Democratic kingmaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said there were “legitimate” questions to be asked about Biden’s fitness for office, and Biden campaign co-chair Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) said he would support Vice President Kamala Harris if she were to step forward. With control of the House on the line this November, it’s no surprise that Dems are hoping to get a stronger candidate at the top of their ticket so vulnerable House members have a stronger chance of re-election. A source on the Biden campaign told CBS News it’s trying to shut down the letter’s momentum. The campaign has vehemently denied that the president is considering withdrawing.

