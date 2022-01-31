Whoopi Goldberg Offers Her ‘Sincerest Apologies’ for Saying the Holocaust Isn’t About Race

Whoopi Goldberg offered her “sincerest apologies” on Monday “for the hurt I have caused” by saying on The View earlier in the day that there was nothing racial about the Holocaust.

Discussing a Tennessee school board’s ban of the award-winning Holocaust graphic novel Maus, Goldberg had said Adolf Hitler’s “Final Solution” was “not about race”—even though the Holocaust was set in motion over Nazism’s belief in an Aryan “master race.”

This led ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt to respond. “No @WhoopiGoldberg, the #Holocaust was about the Nazi’s systematic annihilation of the Jewish people—who they deemed to be an inferior race.” he tweeted. “They dehumanized them and used this racist propaganda to justify slaughtering 6 million Jews. Holocaust distortion is dangerous. #ENOUGH”.

In her subsequent apology, Goldberg wrote that “On today’s show, I said the Holocaust ‘is not about race, but about man’s inhumanity to man.’ I should have said it is about both.” She added that “The Jewish people around the world have always had my support, and that will never waiver.”