School Bans Pulitzer Prize-Winning Graphic Novel ‘Maus’
PROHIBITED PAGES
A Tennessee school board barred schools from teaching a beloved graphic novel about the Holocaust in an unanimous vote the day before Holocaust Remembrance Day. The move is the latest in a wave of book-banning sweeping the country, particularly school districts in conservative areas. The McMinn County School board’s ten members voted to axe Maus from curricula and school libraries, citing its use of the phrase “God Damn” and its drawings of “naked pictures,” though those are cartoon mice. School members said the ban was not related to the books depiction of the Holocaust, as it tells the story of author Art Spiegelman’s father in German concentration camps, rendering Jews as mice and Nazis as cats. Serialized over nearly 10 years, it was the first graphic novel to win the Pulitzer Prize, and remains the only one to do so.