LAW UNTO HIMSELF Trump Goon’s Threat to Dems Backfires Immediately Todd Blanche is threatening to investigate Dems over their choice of language. There’s just one problem. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Donald Trump’s attorney general has threatened to prosecute Democrats for telling Republicans to “lawyer up”—despite a host of MAGA figures issuing the same warning themselves.

The extraordinary double standard emerged after Trump, 80, ordered the Justice Department to investigate Democrats threatening impeachment and other scrutiny of his administration following the Republicans’ devastating midterm defeat last week.

That led Todd Blanche, 51, to suggest Sunday that Democratic lawmakers—including incoming Democratic House Oversight Chairman Robert Garcia, who told newly promoted White House chief of staff Stephen Miller to “lawyer up”—could face criminal proceedings for using the phrase when “threatening” to scrutinize Trump administration officials.

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Lawfare senior editor Anna Bower pointed out a string of MAGA figures who have deployed the phrase against their political opponents.

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“AG Todd Blanche suggested that he’ll criminally investigate Congressional Democrats for “threatening” Republicans by telling them to “lawyer up.” So will @AGToddBlanche also investigate Republican members of Congress and federal officials who’ve said the exact same thing?” the Harvard Law and Cambridge graduate asked.

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In June 2025, senior Justice Department official Leo Terrell posted: “Lawyer Up!” while sharing a video concerning Democratic House leader Hakeem Jeffries and immigration enforcement.

In January this year, Republican House Oversight Chairman James Comer warned Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz over an investigation into alleged welfare fraud. “He better lawyer up,” Comer declared, demanding Walz appear before his committee. The same day, MAGA firebrand Nancy Mace told Walz: “Lawyer up, Tampon Tim.”

Trump's allies have often used the phrase. X

Weeks later, MAGA Rep. Anna Paulina Luna threatened all those she alleged had helped orchestrate unrest in Minneapolis. “They should LAWYER UP NOW,” she wrote.

In October 2025, Trump-supporting Sen. Eric Schmitt demanded investigations into former FBI Director James Comey and former intelligence chiefs James Clapper and John Brennan. “The time has come for criminal prosecutions,” he posted. “Comey, Clapper, Brennan, and anyone else involved better lawyer up.”

And in November 2025, Blanche himself used the phrase as he warned in a social media post about an alleged attack on Trump ally Alina Habba’s office: “Threaten a U.S. Attorney and destroy federal property? Bold move. Doing it to @USAttyHabba? Terrible idea. Lawyer up. We’re coming.”

Todd Blanche gets upset when Dems say "lawyer up." X

The Habba case involved alleged criminal damage and threatening behavior, rather than congressional oversight.

Research by PunchUp—the Daily Beast’s investigations unit—found the phrase predates Trump’s return to office.

In November 2024, longtime Trump strategist Steve Bannon warned MSNBC employees, including host Ari Melber, to preserve their records. “You better be worried and you better lawyer up,” Bannon declared.

Trump-supporting lawyer Mike Davis warned Democratic prosecutors and other officials to “lawyer up” in April 2024, promising severe consequences after Trump’s inauguration. Davis repeated the warning in May 2025: “Lawyer up, Lawfare Democrats. Justice is coming.”

Future FBI Director Kash Patel went further in December 2023, warning government officials and journalists: “We’re going to come after you, whether it’s criminally or civilly.”

Blanche was particularly unhappy with the phrase being used about Miller (L), but Kash Patel (R) said the same before taking office. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Even former Attorney General Pam Bondi issued an ominous warning in September 2023 about what would happen when Trump returned to power. “The prosecutors will be prosecuted—the bad ones—the investigators will be investigated,” she said, adding that officials in the so-called “deep state” could all face investigation and that the Justice Department needed to be “cleaned out.”

After Blanche made his comments on CNN, Garcia accused him of attempting to intimidate Congress as Democrats prepared to investigate the Trump administration. “They can come after us however they want,” Garcia said. “We’re not going to be intimidated,” he added, saying Democrats intended to exercise their constitutional oversight powers.

The Justice Department was asked to comment.

Tom Latchem exposes the secrets, scandals, and stories that powerful people and institutions want to keep under wraps. Follow all of his reporting at PunchUp on Substack.

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