Trump Goon Lashes Out Over Embarrassing Question
Todd Blanche bristled when Dana Bash asked why his DOJ can go after Trump’s enemies while he calls efforts to investigate the president “egregious.”
Attorney General Todd Blanche lost his cool Sunday when CNN’s Dana Bash pressed him on why the Justice Department can go after President Donald Trump’s perceived enemies while Blanche calls efforts to investigate the president “egregious.”
Blanche opened his appearance on CNN’s State the Union by defending Trump’s public demand to target those caught in the “criminal act” of asking for oversight of his administration.
Bash asked him to explain the distinction, pointing to three people the DOJ had gone after “unsuccessfully”: former FBI Director James Comey, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and Olympian David Hearn.
“You selectively talked about three cases,” Blanche complained.
“Those are just examples,” she replied.
Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter
By clicking “SUBSCRIBE” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Blanche stammered as he pressed on. “As opposed to the thousands and thousands of cases this Department of Justice has brought over the past two years,” he said.
Trump’s former lawyer then took a swipe at how Bash was spending her Sunday morning.
“There’s a reason why crime is at historic lows. And while you can spend your time on Sunday morning talking about...” he began, while frowning and shifting in his seat.
Blanche rattled off a defense of his department, audibly catching his breath between sentences as Bash tried to respond.
“So while it’s easy for you to talk about—” he began twice, trailing off both times.
Bash seized on a pause to ask about Trump’s demand that Democratic lawmakers be jailed. “He said that the Democratic lawmakers are extortionists and they should be imprisoned. Is that a possibility?” she asked.
Blanche—very verbosely and defensively—suggested that yes, it is a possibility.
“Well, it depends on what the crime is and what they’ve done,” he first stammered.
He then pivoted to what he said had prompted Trump’s remarks. “You have members of Congress who, after Tuesday, have done nothing but threaten everything that’s happening in this administration.
“That is not governing, that is not leading, that is not oversight. I mean, you have Stephen Miller getting promoted to chief of staff and within moments the leaders of the Senate and the Congress start threatening him.”
Justifying his ease with being Trump’s loyal attack dog, Blanche concluded: “That’s not oversight. That’s not governing. That’s not leading. That’s actually a disappointment, and it’s sad. And the president has every right.”
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
- Account (completed)
- Payment (completed)
- Confirmation (completed)
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
- 1Account
- 2Payment
- 3Confirmation
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…