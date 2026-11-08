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BLANCHE ON BLAST

Trump Goon Lashes Out Over Embarrassing Question

Todd Blanche bristled when Dana Bash asked why his DOJ can go after Trump’s enemies while he calls efforts to investigate the president “egregious.”

By Katie Francis

Attorney General Todd Blanche lost his cool Sunday when CNN’s Dana Bash pressed him on why the Justice Department can go after President Donald Trump’s perceived enemies while Blanche calls efforts to investigate the president “egregious.”

Blanche opened his appearance on CNN’s State the Union by defending Trump’s public demand to target those caught in the “criminal act” of asking for oversight of his administration.

Bash asked him to explain the distinction, pointing to three people the DOJ had gone after “unsuccessfully”: former FBI Director James Comey, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and Olympian David Hearn.

Todd Blanche

Todd Blanche was asked why the DOJ could be weaponized on Trump's whims, and couldn't provide a clear answer.

CNN

“You selectively talked about three cases,” Blanche complained.

“Those are just examples,” she replied.

Blanche stammered as he pressed on. “As opposed to the thousands and thousands of cases this Department of Justice has brought over the past two years,” he said.

Trump’s former lawyer then took a swipe at how Bash was spending her Sunday morning.

Blanche

The president's former personal attorney resorted to smearing Dana Bash's career skills and use of time.

Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“There’s a reason why crime is at historic lows. And while you can spend your time on Sunday morning talking about...” he began, while frowning and shifting in his seat.

Blanche rattled off a defense of his department, audibly catching his breath between sentences as Bash tried to respond.

“So while it’s easy for you to talk about—” he began twice, trailing off both times.

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Bash seized on a pause to ask about Trump’s demand that Democratic lawmakers be jailed. “He said that the Democratic lawmakers are extortionists and they should be imprisoned. Is that a possibility?” she asked.

Blanche—very verbosely and defensively—suggested that yes, it is a possibility.

“Well, it depends on what the crime is and what they’ve done,” he first stammered.

Donald Trump

Trump has called for blood following his major midterm loss, and Blanche confirmed his readiness to follow orders.

Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

He then pivoted to what he said had prompted Trump’s remarks. “You have members of Congress who, after Tuesday, have done nothing but threaten everything that’s happening in this administration.

“That is not governing, that is not leading, that is not oversight. I mean, you have Stephen Miller getting promoted to chief of staff and within moments the leaders of the Senate and the Congress start threatening him.”

Justifying his ease with being Trump’s loyal attack dog, Blanche concluded: “That’s not oversight. That’s not governing. That’s not leading. That’s actually a disappointment, and it’s sad. And the president has every right.”

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Katie Francis
Katie FrancisReporter

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