Belarus Minister Involved in Dissident Journo’s Arrest Dies ‘Suddenly’
‘DEEP CONDOLENCES’
Belarus Transport Minister Aleksey Avramenko “died suddenly at the age of 47” on Tuesday, according to a state news agency report. The lawmaker was behind the illegal diversion of a flight in 2021 which led to the arrest of dissident journalist Roman Pratasevich, according to the Daily Mail. No cause of death was given in the Belta news agency report, adding that his governmental department “expresses deep condolences to the family and friends.” News of his death comes after Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei “passed away suddenly” at 64 in November. His death was later reported to have been caused by a heart attack before sources told Belarusian newspaper Nasha Niva in February that his death may actually have been suicide.