Biden Slams Belarus’ ‘Outrageous’ Plane Hijack: A ‘Direct Affront to International Norms’
‘SHAMEFUL’
President Biden on Monday released a statement slamming Belarus’ forced grounding of a Ryanair flight and subsequent arrest of dissident journalist Raman Pratasevich. Biden called it an “affront to international norms,” saying the U.S. “condemns in the strongest possible terms.” He also urged for the release of Pratasevich, along with other political prisoners held by Belarus’ Lukashenko government, as well as an “international investigation” into the incident. The president referred to the recently released video of Pratasevich broadcast on Belarusian state TV, in which the detained journalist appears to say he has confessed, as “made under duress” and a “shameful assault on both political dissent and freedom of the press.” “For months the Belarusian people have made their voices heard,” said Biden. “The United States will continue to stand with the people of Belarus in their struggle."