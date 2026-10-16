The Best Adult Advent Calendars to Countdown to the Holidays

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
The countdown to the holiday season has begun, and what better way to build anticipation, delight, and a little daily treat than with an adult advent calendar? Gone are the days of bland chocolates and underwhelming trinkets; today’s advent calendars offer a range of luxurious and personalized treasures, from high-end beauty essentials and artisanal jams to monogrammed leather goods and more.
Looking for the best advent calendar for yourself or as a gift? Look no further than these coveted, unique advent calendars filled with high-end treats, gourmet delights, and pop culture-inspired mini gifts for 2026.
Whether you’re looking to indulge in a little luxury for yourself or create a special tradition for another, these advent calendars are sure to make this holiday season one to remember.
Advent calendars often sell out by November, so if you want to get your hands on one this year (or a few!), don’t delay.
Amazon
$100
Bonne Maman Limited Edition Advent Calendar
Spread more than just joy this holiday season with Bonne Maman’s fan-favorite Advent calendar. Stocked with 24 mini jars of spreads, including unexpected flavors like caramel with coffee and apricot with orange blossom, your morning breakfasts and carby treats just got a lot more flavorful and festive. The beautifully illustrated calendar is almost too pretty to pop open, but those tasty toppings are too scrumptious to resist.
Candle enthusiasts, you’ve found your calendar. For twelve days you’ll ignite your senses with fragrant surprises when you open up VOLUSPA’s signature candles, including Forbidden Fig and Baltic Amber. Whether your senses gravitate toward earthy, woodsy, spicy, or unique, these luxe aromatic candles are waiting to burn bright in your home and ignite the magic of the season.
Filled with 12 days of surprise gifts (including a limited-edition, exclusive new tinned fish), this advent calendar is the ultimate treat for savory-oriented foodies... or anyone looking to level up their omega-3 levels.
A chocolate a day to ring in the holidays? Sign us up! No chocolatier delivers more adventurous, gourmet options than Compartés, whose signature bars include Willy Wonka-like flavors, such as donuts and coffee and frosted animal crackers. But, it’s their fairytale-inspired advent calendars that has us most enthused.
Pixi Beauty 12 Days of Glow Discovery Advent Calendar
Pixi’s highly anticipated 12 Days of Glow Advent Calendar is finally here. This infinitely giftable calendar is inspired by Pixi’s brick-and-mortar shops in London and New York City and features a slew of the brand's bestsellers.
Fly by Jing Limited-Edition 12-Day Advent Calendar
Now available for pre-order, this 12-day advent calendar is perfect for foodies, spice enthusiasts, and chefs alike. This limited-edition calendar includes 12 fun surprises, including never-before-released hot sauces and other Sichuan treats.
Papier’s Advent calendar is for those who cherish the art of putting pen to paper. For 24 days (also available in a 12-day option), you’ll enjoy stationery delights and accessories, including a notebook, bookmark, pens, stickers, thank-you notes, and more. You’ll unwrap new and sensible surprises that inspire writing, correspondence, and creativity.
Beauty advent calendars are undoubtedly one of the most popular holiday treats, flying off shelves and selling out quickly. And if there’s one we can’t wait to get our hands on this season, it’s Charlotte Tilbury’s Advent calendar. Filled with bestselling, beauty-enhancing pieces from the celeb-loved brand, including the luminous Beauty Light Wand and Glow Toner, you’ll get real value for a kit valued at around $300.
Count down to the holidays in sophisticated style with Leatherology's luxurious Advent calendar. For twelve anticipatory days you’ll be treated to high-quality leather goods and accessories like a key chain, luggage tag, slim card case, drawstring pouch, and more. The best bonus? You can personalize the trinkets with your initials with the included debossing.
From luxury scented candles to Christmas tree ornaments, Anthropologie curates some of the best advent calendars on the market, but our favorite is its beauty calendars. The 24 Days of Beauty Calendar features some of the retailer’s bestselling fragrances, skincare, and more.
Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35.
Monthly
$1
First monththen $5.99/month
Unlimited access (web + app)
Exclusive ad-free newsletters
Commenting access
Daily crossword
Sneak peek of launches & events
Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime
Annual
$35
First yearthen $59.99/year
Discounted annual rate - Save 47%
Unlimited access (web + app)
Exclusive ad-free newsletters
Commenting access
Daily crossword
Sneak peek of launches & events
Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime
Best Value
Premium
$79
First yearthen $119.99/year
Discounted annual rate
Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*
Premium ad-free reading
Unlimited access (web + app)
Exclusive ad-free newsletters
Commenting access
Daily crossword
Sneak peek of launches & events
Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Subscription$0.00
Total$0.00
OR
Loading subscription options
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First monththen $5.99/month
Unlimited access (web + app)
Exclusive ad-free newsletters
Commenting access
Daily crossword
Sneak peek of launches & events
Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime
Annual
$35
First yearthen $59.99/year
Discounted annual rate - Save 47%
Unlimited access (web + app)
Exclusive ad-free newsletters
Commenting access
Daily crossword
Sneak peek of launches & events
Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime
Best Value
Premium
$79
First yearthen $119.99/year
Discounted annual rate
Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*
Premium ad-free reading
Unlimited access (web + app)
Exclusive ad-free newsletters
Commenting access
Daily crossword
Sneak peek of launches & events
Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…