Expect Surprises Ahead with The 10 Best Advent Calendars to Gift (or Keep for Yourself) This Year

I have no patience when it comes to advent calendars. I can never open just one a day; I need to open them all and as quickly as possible. I find advent calendars to be a playful way for brands to spread holiday cheer while giving people small samples of all of the best things they make. (Those samples can also end up as nice one-off gifts!) If you have an affection for advent calendars like I do, boy is this list going to be fun. Below is a list of the top 10 advent calendars to give as an early December gift or to just gift to yourself.

L’Occitane Classic Advent Calendar: Filled with 24 different products, this top-rated advent calendar has everything you need to keep your skin smooth and healthy all winter long.

Wine Advent Calendar: A mixture of reds and whites with some sparkling options too, this wine calendar is filled with 24 quarter-sized bottles to help you expand your palette.

Kiehl’s Limited Edition Skincare Advent Calendar: If you scroll down on the product page, you’ll see everything that’s in this calendar. What’s the fun in that! Hint: It’s filled with Kiehl’s all-time best-sellers.

diptyque Advent Calendar: I couldn’t create this post without a diptyque calendar. I love candles and this is something I always eye every year. It come with 25 different items, including candles, rollerballs, and sprays.

Sugarfina Advent Calendar: This 24-day calendar has a smattering of some of Sugarfina’s best candies. Sour and sweet, chocolatey and nutty, there’s something for every kind of sweet tooth.

Lindt Winter Wonder Chocolate Advent Calendar: Who doesn’t like Lindt chocolate? This is filled with 24 different chocolates in assorted shapes and flavors. Life is like an advent calendar of chocolate or something.

NYX Love Lust Disco Greatest Hits Lip Advent Calendar: Have a lipstick lover in your life? Gift them this 25-piece set of liquid lips, glosses, and lipstick bullets from NYX.

The Body Shop Deluxe Vegan Advent Calendar: Filled with $180 worth of stuff, give the gift of great smells with this big box. Plus, every single product is vegan.

24 Days of Tea Advent Calendar: These drawers are filled with pretty packets of loose leaf tea. With 24 days to choose, there is everything from Chinese black tea to Scandinavian tea with cranberry and elderflower.

BYOBHotSauce Advent Calendar: If you’re a fan of the spicy stuff, this the advent calendar for you. Filled with 25 different hot sauces from all over the country. Find your new favorite flavor.

