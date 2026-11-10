SEASON'S EATINGS 7 Food-Forward Advent Calendars to Count Down to the Holidays From tinned fish to gourmet chocolate, these foodie-approved advent calendars are too good to gift. golero/Getty Images

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Ready or not, the holiday season is here, bringing with it plenty of sugar cookies, gifts, family traditions, and, of course, advent calendars. There’s no better way to count down the days to Christmas than an advent calendar—even as adults.

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If you’re a foodie (or just like a daily treat!), you’ll want a food-centric advent calendar that reveals sweet treats and snacks with every passing day. And these days, brands have gotten quite creative with what’s inside, from freeze-dried ice cream and fancy cheese to chocolate and even caviar.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best food-focused advent calendars to snag, whether you’re treating yourself or looking for a White Elephant gift for a friend or relative who loves sweet, spicy, and savory treats.

The Caviar Co. $ 945 The Caviar Co. 12 Days of Caviar Advent Calendar Splurge on caviar this holiday season with this advent calendar, which includes 12 30-gram tins of caviar, mother-of-pearl spoons, a gold tin keychain, a “A Gilded Table” recipe booklet, and a three-tier keepsake box. It can last up to four weeks on the coldest shelf in your fridge, so you can enjoy it throughout the month, whether you decide to pull it out at a holiday party or have Sunday dinner. At $945, it’s definitely a splurge, but if you like caviar, it’s a worthy holiday treat. Shop Now The Caviar Co.

Fishwife $ 150 12 Days of Fishwife Advent Calendar Fish lovers will fall head over heels for this 12 Days of Fishwife Advent Calendar that features 12 different surprises, from smoked salmon and sardines to exclusive items only available in this year's calendar, like Bag Balm (aka skin moisturizer) and a brand-new tin available only in this calendar. If you’re an adventurous eater, you’ll be eager to try the chocolate sardines, which you’ll find there too. Shop Now Fishwife

Fly by Jing $ 98 Fly By Jing 2026 Limited-Edition Advent Calendar This 12-day advent calendar features a variety of Fly By Jing’s bestsellers, along with unlaunched hot sauces and fan-favorite discontinued spice blends. It also includes an exclusive Fly By Jing ornament. The brand’s 24-day calendar is already sold out, and there’s no telling how long this one will stay in stock. Shop Now Fly by Jing

Compartés $ 120 Compartés Winter Fox Chocolate Advent Calendar This advent calendar tells a story of Samon the fox as he opens 24 boxes of chocolate during the holiday season. There are limited-edition flavors of chocolate behind every door, including chocolate orange, cinnamon bun, cookies & cream, hazelnut torte, spiced gingerbread, caramel, bomboloni, crème brûlée, linzer cookie, blackberry crumble, toasted pine nut, pecan pie, and campfire s’mores. Whether you’re a chocolate lover or want a sweet treat at the end of each day of the month, you’ll be able to get it with this calendar. Shop Now Compartés

Uncommon Goods $ 50 12 Days of Hot Sauce Advent Calendar Spice fanatics will be overjoyed to open an advent calendar brimming with 12 mini bottles of hot sauce in a variety of flavors, including psycho curry, pineapple papaya BBQ, garlic reaper, and more. Whether you’re a fan of mild or extreme spice, there’s a hot sauce for every level, making it palatable to most people. Shop Now Uncommon Goods

Williams Sonoma $ 129 Williams Sonoma 12 Days of Cheese Advent Calendar Gift Crate Cheese, please! This curated gift crate includes 12 different blocks of cheese from Beehive Creamery. The cheese varieties include those made with fruits, herbs, spices, and truffles that can be used for holiday cooking, paired with wine, or eaten on their own. They ship chilled, so all you need to do is put them in your refrigerator when they arrive and enjoy them when the cheese cravings strike. Plus, the wooden crate is reusable, so you can use it to hold ornaments or other special items, making it a versatile pick for the holidays. Shop Now Williams Sonoma

Uncommon Goods $ 48 12 Days of Freeze-Dried Ice Cream Advent Calendar For the person on your list with a sweet tooth, skip the expected, waxy chocolates and opt for this calendar that includes 12 freeze-dried ice cream flavors, including vanilla, chocolate vanilla with caramel and cookie pieces, fruit mango, chewing gum–flavored mini balls, banana bubbles with cocoa glaze, strawberry mini balls, cream-blueberry, vanilla with chocolate chip pieces, Sicilian pistachio, black ice cream and blue ice cream. This one is extra fun because it comes in the shape of a rocket ship, paying homage to space travel, where astronauts have to eat freeze-dried foods. Shop Now Uncommon Goods

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