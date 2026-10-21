SEOUL SCENTS Korean Beauty Is Coming for Your Fragrance Wardrobe Brands like Elorea and Borntostandout are introducing Korean perfumes to a broader market. szakalikus/Getty Images

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Korean beauty (aka K-beauty) has changed the U.S. beauty market since it first hit the States in the early 2010s. Now, the category is getting a second wind. K-beauty retailer Olive Young opened doors in the U.S. this year, sparking renewed interest in 10-step routines, buzzy ingredients like salmon DNA and snail mucin, and cushion foundation and SPF. Amazon quickly followed suit, debuting a dedicated K-beauty storefront. Days after the e-commerce giant’s launch, Olive Young collaborated with Sephora with a curated selection of Korean skincare, makeup, and even haircare. But one category seemed to be left out of the conversation.

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Fragrance hasn’t been a major focus in K-beauty marketing to date, but that doesn’t mean Korean perfumes don’t exist. Now, things are starting to shift as more shoppers discover new, creative scents.

“When we started Elorea, Korean skincare, beauty, music, food, and fashion were already gaining global recognition, but there was very little conversation around Korean fragrance,” Elorea Co-Founder Su min Park tells the Daily Beast. “To me, that was the opportunity. Korea has so much to draw from when it comes to scent, from ingredients and landscapes to traditions, language, and even very specific memories of how Korea smells.”

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She and her husband, Wonny Lee, launched Elorea in 2020 with the mission of bringing Korean scent culture and traditions to the Western industry. Today, Park says she’s noticing more curiosity around Korean fragrance, but the co-founder is wary of it becoming just an extension of K-beauty. “I would love to see Korea develop a fragrance culture and point of view that is recognized globally,” she adds. On top of that, Park says, “It has to go beyond simply putting a Korean ingredient into a perfume and calling it Korean.”

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There’s been a wave of emerging K-perfume brands to watch in recent years, including Elorea, which launched in 2022; A’ddict, which launched in 2021; and Borntostandout, which launched in 2022. Each is expanding not only K-beauty but also how we think of perfumery.

For any fragrance lover, their unique approaches are hard to ignore, whether it’s Borntostandout’s bold and edgy branding or Elorea’s knack for surprising ingredients. (Just look at its scent, which features Korean barley as a top note.) As K-beauty continues to grow, it’ll be impossible to keep leaving Korean eau de parfums out of the conversation.

Below, a little more about our five favorite K-perfumes right now, including solid scents retailing for less than $35, as well as more luxurious picks.

Revolve $ 185 Nonfiction Gentle Night Eau De Parfum This green tea-forward fragrance blends a balanced range of notes, including suede, moss, cedarwood, and musk. The result is a sweet yet bright eau de parfum, with subtle vanilla cutting through. Shop Now Revolve

Revolve $ 230 Borntostandout Sin & Pleasure Eau De Parfum Borntostandout is exactly what the name says. Its branding is just about as unique as its delicious range of eau de parfums. Sin & Pleasure, one of its standouts, has a seductive, spicy sweetness. This one combines base notes like vanilla and oud, caramel and leather, rum and wood. Some of Borntostandout’s other fragrance monikers are hard to miss: Dirty Heaven, Naked Laundry, Mary Jane, and Dirty Milk, to name a few. Shop Now Revolve

Elorea $ 260 Elorea Prelude (설렘) Eau De Parfum Elorea is making waves in the K-perfume category with its luxurious scents and a perfumery-café flagship in New York City. One of the brand’s latest fragrances is easy to love. Prelude features Jjilleggot (Korean wild rose) notes that blend harmoniously with jasmine, musk, and bergamot. It's not overly floral or too powdery. With this scent, “I wanted to capture seolleim (설렘), a Korean word that describes that fluttering sense of anticipation and excitement you feel at the beginning of something, especially love,” Park says. “I knew from the beginning that it needed to be a floral, but I didn’t want it to feel like a traditional floral perfume. Korean wild rose became the fragrance's heart. We worked with Rodrigo Flores Roux, who is a master of florals and has an incredible ability to make them feel complex and modern.” Shop Now Elorea

Skin Cupid $ 33 A'ddict Solid Perfume Naked Wild Flower 402 If you like a mélange of fresh, floral, and botanical scents, this solid perfume by A’ddct should do the trick. Naked Wild Flower may seem heavily floral, but this alcohol-free formulation smartly balances green accord and fresh florals with cut grass, musk, and soft woods. While you can wear the solid perfume solo, the brand recommends layering a scent over it for a longer-lasting, customized feel. Another bonus point? When people compliment you and ask what you’re wearing, you’ll get cool points for rocking a niche perfumer. Shop Now Skin Cupid

Skin Cupid $ 73 Chiwi Eau De Parfum Sachal For a traditionally more masculine K-perfume, Chiwi’s Sachal leans heavily on woody notes. This one fuses cedar top notes with a balsamic base and heart notes of incense and tobacco. The finish is smoky and shifts throughout the day, from spicier to something reminiscent of a temple. Shop Now Skin Cupid

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