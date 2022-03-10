‘Better Call Saul’ Final Season Trailer Sees Jimmy on a ‘Wicked’ Path

On Thursday, AMC dropped the trailer for the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul. The Emmy-nominated prequel to Breaking Bad follows the moral decline of earnest lawyer Jimmy McGill as he transforms into his corrupt alter ego from the original series, criminal defense attorney Saul Goodman.

In the two-minute preview, Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy is finally ready to break bad. “Well, you know what they say,” he says to his confidant and love interest Kim (Rhea Seehorn). “The wicked flee when no man pursueth.” By way of reply, Kim asks, “You think we’re wicked?”

The trailer leaves her question unanswered, but you can probably decide for yourself.

The clip also features plenty of familiar faces in addition to Jimmy and Kim. Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando), and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are still fixtures on the early aughts Albuquerque crime scene. As the eerily mellow 1960s song “Days of Wine and Roses” plays in the background, we see ominous footage of guns being point, cash being exchanged, and bodies lined up in the grass.

And in a line at the end of the trailer that seems to double as a warning about the show’s final chapter, Mike declares, “Whatever happens next, it’s not gonna go down the way you think it is.”

The sixth season of Better Call Saul will be unveiled in two parts. The first part, comprised of seven episodes, will premiere on April 18 with two back-to-back installments, while the second half premieres on July 11.

The highly anticipated premiere comes after Odenkirk suffered a massive heart attack on set while filming the show last summer. He spoke about the incident in an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this week, and also shared his thoughts on the upcoming season.

“Best season ever, final season, it’s bananas, it’s crazy,” Odenkirk told ET. “They did a great job and it’ll shake you up.”