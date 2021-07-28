‘Better Call Saul’ Star Bob Odenkirk Rushed to Hospital After Collapsing on Set
SAUL GOOD, MAN?
Bob Odenkirk, who plays lawyer Jimmy McGill aka Saul Goodman on the popular Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul, has been hospitalized. The 58-year-old reportedly collapsed on set during shooting of the sixth and final season of the series in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The story was first reported by TMZ and later confirmed by other media outlets. His condition remains unclear but he is thought to have been hospitalized overnight. Odenkirk has won four Emmy Award nominations for his acting. He most recently appeared in the action film Nobody. His friend and Mr. Show co-star David Cross posted overnight that he couldn’s share all he know, but that Odenkirk was “one of the strongest people I know both physically and spiritually. He WILL get through this.”