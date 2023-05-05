Biden Camps Squabble Over Addressing Hunter’s Issues: Report
FAMILY FEUD
White House officials and Hunter Biden’s legal team have bickered about how to address the legal troubles and Republican attacks involving the president’s son, according to a report. Axios reports that the arguments led to Hunter hiring Abbe Lowell—who previously represented the likes of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner—in December without President Joe Biden’s senior aides being involved in the decision. Hunter Biden is currently facing a DOJ investigation into his taxes, House Republican probes, a child-support case, and a potential gun charge. His team is taking a more aggressive approach to the issues than the path previously followed by the White House, and his advisers are now moving toward setting up a legal defense fund. Axios reports that senior Democrats are concerned about such a move, in which others would be paying for the president’s son’s defense, with former Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley telling the outlet that the fund could become a “legitimate headache for the White House” if it isn’t “extraordinarily transparent” and unavailable to contributions from foreign citizens and registered lobbyists.