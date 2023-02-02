Hunter Biden Takes Aggressive New Laptop Strategy: Report
CRITICS AND DETRACTORS
Lawyers for Hunter Biden have begun a new “aggressive” strategy, sending a number of letters to state and federal prosecutors—including the Justice Department and Delaware’s attorney general—urging a probe into the people who accessed and shared his personal data. Tucker Carlson and Fox News were also recipients of a letter that threatened a defamation lawsuit, according to The Washington Post. The letters, The Post said, “included criminal referrals and cease-and-desist missives aimed at critics and detractors” including computer repair shop owner John Paul Mac Isaac, who claims he is the first to get his hands on the material from Biden when he dropped it off in April 2019. Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, who Isaac passed the material to and subsequently distributed it, was also on the list, along with his lawyer, Robert Costello. It's the biggest move so far by the son of U.S. President Joe Biden, who has fought under a more conservative stance until now. A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment while the Delaware AG did not return calls by The Post.