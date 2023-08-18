Biden Laughs When Reporter Asks About Hunter’s DOJ Special Counsel
‘ALL I HAVE TO SAY’
President Joe Biden made his first public comments on the appointment of a special counsel to oversee the investigation into his son, Hunter Biden—but not without letting out a good chuckle over the question. “I have no comment on any investigation that’s going on. That’s up to the Justice Department, and that’s all I have to say,” he said at a joint press conference with leaders of South Korea and Japan at Camp David in Maryland. Last week, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland granted David Weiss, a top Delaware federal prosecutor leading the probe into Hunter Biden, more powers as a special counsel—like those of Jack Smith, the prosecutor behind three of Donald Trump’s indictments. The Biden administration has affirmed that the White House will not meddle in the investigation into the president’s son, but conservatives have found a way to complain about its handling every step of the way. While the White House rarely comments on the matter, a spokesperson recently said the GOP “is shamelessly moving the goal posts” on the probe.