This Fox News Pundit’s Hypocrisy on Hunter Biden Takes the Cake

Within the span of just four months, Fox News analyst Gregg Jarrett has completely flipped his narrative on whether he believes the appointment of U.S. Attorney David Weiss as Hunter Biden’s special counsel is rigged or not.

“The fix is in,” Jarrett fumed to Sean Hannity back in April. “David Weiss, who wanted to file the charges against Hunter Biden, went to Merrick Garland and asked to have him elevated to special counsel status… What did Garland do? He said absolutely no. That tells you everything you need to know about this.”

But now that Weiss has been appointed special counsel, and has filed charges, the fix is... still in, according to Jarrett.

“Weiss is the absolute last person on Earth who should be special counsel,” he complained to Hannity last week, according to a clip shared by Media Matters for America.

“This is a farce, more cover up and corruption by Merrick Garland,” he continued, citing federal regulations that he said prevented Garland appointing special counsels from inside the government. (That reading of the law is not quite correct, according to other experts, who pointed out that attorneys general have sometimes tapped government prosecutors to be special counsels on investigations they were already supervising. Then-President Donald Trump’s Attorney General Bill Barr did this in 2020 when he appointed U.S. Attorney John Durham as special counsel on the Russia probe.)

“This is the guy that effectively stopped the case,” Jarrett added, apparently in reference to a plea deal that fell apart recently when Weiss’ prosecutors refused to give Hunter Biden immunity from future prosecutions. “So Sean, you know, the fix is in, it’s a sham.”

Jarrett is not the only one performing backflips over Weiss’ appointment. Thirty Republican lawmakers signed a letter several months ago calling on Garland to make Weiss a special counsel—only for them to cry foul when Garland granted their wish.

“This doesn’t pass the smell test,” one signatory, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-GA), complained.

“Merrick Garland appointed David Weiss as special counsel because he knows Weiss will protect Hunter,” another signatory, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), said.