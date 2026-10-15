FACE VALUE Billionaire Heiress, 38, Reveals Shocking Monthly Beauty Budget “That’s a pretty penny.” Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Billionaire heiress Dorothy Wang has revealed the shocking sum of money she spends on beauty treatments every year.

Wang, the daughter of real-estate firm founder Roger Wang—whose estimated net worth is $2.6 billion—rose to fame in 2014 when she began starring in Rich Kids of Beverly Hills. Following the show ending after four seasons in 2016, she appeared on several other reality shows, including Bling Empire in 2022.

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In a new interview with Interview Magazine, Wang revealed the whopping sum of money she spends to keep her face camera-ready.

Dorothy Wang said she spends up to $60,000 a year on cosmetic treatments. Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima

“I mean, glam is expensive,” Wang said when asked about her beauty budget. “If I combined everything, maybe $10,000 to $15,000 for every three months.”

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Her beauty routine includes quarterly Botox injections, which she started at 23. “That’s usually around $2,000,” she said, adding that she spends the same amount on lip filler.

Wang also gets Russian manicures, a waterless manicure during which the nail technician files the cuticles and shapes the nails with an electric nail file: “That’s a pretty penny too.”

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“My nails are about $500 for my manicure and pedicure together,” she said. “My hair, with everything cut, color, extensions, maybe that’s $1,500.”

Her beauty upkeep, which totals between $40,000 and $60,000 annually, also includes microblading for her brows and lash extensions. The average U.S. household income is $72,800.

Dorothy Wang has starred in four reality shows. Pictured here at the 47th ceremony of the People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, in December 2021. Mike Blake/Reuters

Wang is currently expecting her first child with her husband, attorney Brandon Yankowitz, whom she married in October 2025.

In an episode of her YouTube series, Dorothy’s “I Do,” Wang said she went on a “world tour” before her multi-day wedding in Florence, Italy, visiting doctors in Seoul, Beverly Hills, and New York “to see if I need a facelift or something before the wedding.”

But Wang was told she did not need one “yet,” so she opted for less invasive beauty treatments instead.

Dorothy Wang at New York Fashion Week in February 2023. Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

“One thing I recently tried, I did it before the wedding, was Sofwave, and that just keeps you snatched,” she told the outlet, referencing an anti-aging treatment popular among the wealthy. “I mean, it hurts like a b---h, but luckily, the doctor had laughing gas.”

Wang said she knows people who go under anesthesia for the skin tightening ultrasound treatment, but for her the laughing gas was enough to get her through.

“I am not really good with pain and lasers,” she said. “But to be honest, I did see really amazing results that lasted for a very long time. It just lifts and tightens, and it builds collagen.”

Dorothy Wang visited plastic surgeons to discuss getting a facelift before her wedding. TheStewartofNY/WireImage

In preparation for her wedding, Wang also tanned.

“Leading up to the wedding, I was actually going to a tanning bed twice a week,” Wang said. “It was a wedding special, though. Because also, I was trying to tan outside, and then I was having tan lines, and you don’t really want that during bridal season.”

Beyond cosmetic tweaks, Wang attributed her bouncy skin to her Chinese genetics and to her diet: “I drink bone broth, I eat collagen, I try to have a lot of protein, eggs, and fish.”

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