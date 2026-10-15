A-Lister, 50, Shocks with ‘Vulgar’ Red Carpet Outfit
The Emmy winner’s outlandish ensemble received mixed reviews.
Emmy winner Alexander Skarsgård has shocked red carpetgoers, wearing a shirt with a suggestive message.
The 50-year-old Swedish actor promoted his steamy new movie Wicker at a special screening in New York City on Oct. 13. For the occasion, he wore a tailored black suit and a white T-shirt—a casual yet appropriate look. But the shirt’s text was the real star of the show: in black text, it read, “Lick my worm.”
Stylist Harry Lambert put together the look, and London-based artist Flora Miles custom-made the printed shirt.
Skarsgård, the son of Stellan Skarsgård, clearly liked his look.
In one behind-the-scenes Instagram video from the event, he could be heard saying, “make sure they see the worm,” as he adjusted his suit jacket before posing for the cameras with his fellow cast members.
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“[It’s] from my upcoming collection,” Skarsgård jokingly said about the shirt to Vanity Fair. “I’m gonna capitalize on this s--t.”
Some fans were shocked by the print, but many didn’t mind the “freaky” shirt choice.
“He even makes a vulgar shirt seem hot. Lol,“ one fan wrote under Entertainment Tonight’s Instagram post.
Another person agreed, writing, “He’s the hottest fashionista man alive.”
The eye-catching print was not out of thin air.
“Lick my worm” is a quote from the movie, said by Olivia Colman’s character when the townspeople bully her.
Colman portrays an outcast fisherwoman who pays a basket maker to make her a wicker husband. Skarsgård portrays her new, envy-inducing partner.
Some fans said Skarsgård was doing his press tour the right way by wearing unconventional outfits that drew attention to his appearances.
Just under a week before debuting his print shirt, Skarsgård attended the London Film Festival screening of his new movie in a golden Saint Laurent suit, which he paired with transparent dress shoes.
The outfit went viral, as commenters called his toe-baring shoes “horrible.”
Comedian Chris Burns wrote, “I literally gasped in horror.”
Skarsgård is known to take fashion risks.
In 2016, he appeared at the MTV Music Awards in a suit jacket but without his dress pants, wearing only boxers.
Skarsgård also shocked with his shoe choices at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, when he appeared in sandals with his toes out, and at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, where he paired his suit with over-the-knee leather boots.
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