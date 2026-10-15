THE EARLY BIRD... A-Lister, 50, Shocks with ‘Vulgar’ Red Carpet Outfit The Emmy winner’s outlandish ensemble received mixed reviews. Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Emmy winner Alexander Skarsgård has shocked red carpetgoers, wearing a shirt with a suggestive message.

The 50-year-old Swedish actor promoted his steamy new movie Wicker at a special screening in New York City on Oct. 13. For the occasion, he wore a tailored black suit and a white T-shirt—a casual yet appropriate look. But the shirt’s text was the real star of the show: in black text, it read, “Lick my worm.”

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Stylist Harry Lambert put together the look, and London-based artist Flora Miles custom-made the printed shirt.

Alexander Skarsgård wore a T-shirt that read “Lick my worm” to the special screening of “Wicker” in New York City on Oct 13, 2026. Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Skarsgård, the son of Stellan Skarsgård, clearly liked his look.

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In one behind-the-scenes Instagram video from the event, he could be heard saying, “make sure they see the worm,” as he adjusted his suit jacket before posing for the cameras with his fellow cast members.

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“[It’s] from my upcoming collection,” Skarsgård jokingly said about the shirt to Vanity Fair. “I’m gonna capitalize on this s--t.”

Many fans were entertained by Alexander Skarsgård's outfit choice. Instagram/mickmicknyc

Some fans were shocked by the print, but many didn’t mind the “freaky” shirt choice.

“He even makes a vulgar shirt seem hot. Lol,“ one fan wrote under Entertainment Tonight’s Instagram post.

Another person agreed, writing, “He’s the hottest fashionista man alive.”

Olivia Colman and Alexander Skarsgård play lovers in “Wicker.” Black Bear Pictures

The eye-catching print was not out of thin air.

“Lick my worm” is a quote from the movie, said by Olivia Colman’s character when the townspeople bully her.

Colman portrays an outcast fisherwoman who pays a basket maker to make her a wicker husband. Skarsgård portrays her new, envy-inducing partner.

Alexander Skarsgård and Olivia Colman at ”Wicker” Screening during the 70th BFI London Film Festival on October 08, 2026, in England. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI

Some fans said Skarsgård was doing his press tour the right way by wearing unconventional outfits that drew attention to his appearances.

Just under a week before debuting his print shirt, Skarsgård attended the London Film Festival screening of his new movie in a golden Saint Laurent suit, which he paired with transparent dress shoes.

The outfit went viral, as commenters called his toe-baring shoes “horrible.”

Comedian Chris Burns wrote, “I literally gasped in horror.”

Fans slammed Alexander Skarsgård’s shoe choice at the ”Wicker” Screening during the 70th BFI London Film Festival on October 08, 2026. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI

Skarsgård is known to take fashion risks.

In 2016, he appeared at the MTV Music Awards in a suit jacket but without his dress pants, wearing only boxers.

Alexander Skarsgård in sandals at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, and in leather boots at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images;Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Skarsgård also shocked with his shoe choices at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, when he appeared in sandals with his toes out, and at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, where he paired his suit with over-the-knee leather boots.

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