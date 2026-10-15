Model Posts Unfiltered Photos of How Her Neck Really Looks at 61
“Because age IS the great equalizer.”
Supermodel Paulina Porizkova showed her real jawline at 61, while slamming people who lie about cosmetic work.
On Wednesday, Oct. 14, the Czechoslovakian Sport Illustrated cover girl replied to a fan who was complimenting her jawline.
In an Instagram post with seven photos, Porizkova first shared a screenshot of a follower’s comment.
In the comment, the fan complimented her and said she “aspires to age” like Porizkova.
But the fan also joked, “If you don’t tell us how you manage to keep that jawline so tight, that is gatekeeping, and it’s not cool, just so you know.”
In response, Porizkova posted two photos of her face without makeup, her gray hair pushed back.
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With her phone angled below her neck, she asked the fan, “You mean... This incredibly snatched jawline?”
Porizkova, often thanked for her openness and honesty about aging on social media, added that her jaw had begun to change six years ago.
“After about 55, I realized I had to wave my ‘snatched’ jawline buh bye,” she wrote.
Next, Porizkova shared the “secret” behind her “tight jawline.”
“Put the camera up high—and voila!” she wrote, posing for a selfie while holding her phone above her eye level.
While Porizkova was honest about her face aging and her skin maturing, she also called out people who claimed their jawlines and necks didn’t soften with age.
“Seriously—if anyone has a ‘snatched’ jaw at this age they DIDN’T come by it with yoga and clean living,” she quipped alongside another selfie taken from below.
In the caption, Porizkova thanked her fan for the compliment that she “really appreciated.”
“And in kind, I thought I’ll show you some truths that aren’t all that flattering,” she wrote. “Because I do not like to gatekeep. I understand why others do it; people can get really mean. But I always respect women who are generous and share, regardless.”
Porizkova continued, “Because age IS the great equalizer. Unless you have a big bank account and lots of spare time, all of us will have wrinkles and sags and soft necks and jowls.”
“But also, hopefully, a greater understanding of why we are amazing. And it’s not because we have snatched jaws.”
In the comments, fans thanked Porizkova for her honesty and agreed that aging without cosmetic interventions means accepting wrinkles and other changes.
One person wrote, “Thank you for helping me to be less judgmental of myself.”
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