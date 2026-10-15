'THE GREAT EQUALIZER' Model Posts Unfiltered Photos of How Her Neck Really Looks at 61 “Because age IS the great equalizer.” Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Estée Lauder

Supermodel Paulina Porizkova showed her real jawline at 61, while slamming people who lie about cosmetic work.

On Wednesday, Oct. 14, the Czechoslovakian Sport Illustrated cover girl replied to a fan who was complimenting her jawline.

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In an Instagram post with seven photos, Porizkova first shared a screenshot of a follower’s comment.

Paulina Porizkova replied to a commenter who urged her to share how she kept her jawline “so tight.” Instagram/Paulina Porizkova

In the comment, the fan complimented her and said she “aspires to age” like Porizkova.

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But the fan also joked, “If you don’t tell us how you manage to keep that jawline so tight, that is gatekeeping, and it’s not cool, just so you know.”

Paulina Porizkova showed her followers how her jawline and neck really look up close. Instagram/Paulina Porizkova

In response, Porizkova posted two photos of her face without makeup, her gray hair pushed back.

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With her phone angled below her neck, she asked the fan, “You mean... This incredibly snatched jawline?”

Paulina Porizkova zoomed in to show her jawline. Instagram/Paulina Porizkova

Porizkova, often thanked for her openness and honesty about aging on social media, added that her jaw had begun to change six years ago.

“After about 55, I realized I had to wave my ‘snatched’ jawline buh bye,” she wrote.

Paulina Porizkova said her jawline began to soften after she turned 55. Instagram/Paulina Porizkova

Next, Porizkova shared the “secret” behind her “tight jawline.”

“Put the camera up high—and voila!” she wrote, posing for a selfie while holding her phone above her eye level.

Paulina Porizkova said that simply moving the camera up creates an angle that makes her jawline look sharper. Instagram/Paulina Porizkova

While Porizkova was honest about her face aging and her skin maturing, she also called out people who claimed their jawlines and necks didn’t soften with age.

“Seriously—if anyone has a ‘snatched’ jaw at this age they DIDN’T come by it with yoga and clean living,” she quipped alongside another selfie taken from below.

Paulina Porizkova called out people who claim to have a sharp jawline as they age without cosmetic interventions. Instagram/Paulina Porizkova

In the caption, Porizkova thanked her fan for the compliment that she “really appreciated.”

“And in kind, I thought I’ll show you some truths that aren’t all that flattering,” she wrote. “Because I do not like to gatekeep. I understand why others do it; people can get really mean. But I always respect women who are generous and share, regardless.”

Paulina Porizkova, pictured posing for a 1985 Vogue photo shoot in an Azzedine Alaia suit, began her career more than four decades ago. Arthur Elgort / Conde Nast/Contour by Getty Images

Porizkova continued, “Because age IS the great equalizer. Unless you have a big bank account and lots of spare time, all of us will have wrinkles and sags and soft necks and jowls.”

“But also, hopefully, a greater understanding of why we are amazing. And it’s not because we have snatched jaws.”

Commenters agreed with Paulina Porizkova that aging naturally while maintaining a sharp jawline was not possible. Instagram/Paulina Porizkova

In the comments, fans thanked Porizkova for her honesty and agreed that aging without cosmetic interventions means accepting wrinkles and other changes.

One person wrote, “Thank you for helping me to be less judgmental of myself.”

Paulina Porizkova is seen outside CBS Studio in New York City on March 12, 2025. Raymond Hall/GC Images

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