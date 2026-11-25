The investor warned of a potential 33 percent drop in the NASDAQ and S&P 500.

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A billionaire investor who bet on Jensen Huang’s return as Nvidia CEO has warned the NASDAQ and S&P 500 could plunge by as much as 33 percent amid mounting market risks.

British entrepreneur Jim Mellon, 69, bought into the severe dip in Nvidia stock following Huang’s resignation over his affair with suspected Chinese spy Alice Huang and reports of additional extramarital relationships, including with two of the chip company’s employees.

On Monday, after the Nvidia board announced Huang would be returning as CEO, the company’s stock surged more than 30% as investors put their money behind his leadership of the chip giant.

Mellon founded the Burnbrae Group, an investment firm, after a career as a prolific British investor. The Master Investor Podcast with Wilfred Frost and Master Investor

However, in an episode of The Master Investor Podcast with Wilfred, recorded early Monday before Nvidia announced Huang’s return, Mellon warned listeners against relying too heavily on the volatile U.S. market.

Nvidia, widely perceived as a tentpole of the U.S. economy, has also been propping up capital-hungry AI firms—part of a broader tech boom Mellon warned could peak with the upcoming IPOs of Anthropic and Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

“With rising interest rates, and a shortage of capital, which is quite evident at the moment, you’re going to have difficulties in doing more of these circular financing on a grand scale,” Mellon said. “My main concern about this whole downturn, is the precarity, if that’s the right word, of the U.S. market in general.”

Trump claimed that he was "represented" during the board meeting to reinstate Huang. Evan Vucci/Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Donald Trump has repeatedly pointed to the stock market as a measure of his administration’s economic performance. He acknowledged in an interview with CNBC that the recent market sell-off probably influenced his push to get Huang reinstated, although he said his greater concern was Nvidia’s long-term prospects.

On Sunday, Trump complained on Truth Social that the market had lost more than $6 trillion since the Democrats’ “rather strange” election win on November 3, blaming the decline on their policies.

“The Market is down more than 6 Trillion Dollars since the Democrats’ rather strange ‘win’ on November 3rd. NASDAQ, by itself, is down 20%. This is 100% due to the fact that the Democrats are ‘BAD’ due to their Anti Growth, and Retribution Only, Policies, and worse. If they don’t change, FAST, it will only get worse,” Trump wrote.

Mellon said that a steep increase in retail, or individual, investments, foreign holdings in the U.S. market, higher interest rates and the “gamification” of personal investment are creating conditions for a steep decline in stock indices.

“We have to be very wary of the U.S.,” Mellon warned. Reflecting on his own bet on Nvidia before Huang’s reinstatement, he added: “It was foolish of me to try and catch a falling knife.”

The investor predicted that the U.S. could be headed toward a “bear market”—when broad indices, such as the Nasdaq and S&P 500, fall by 20 percent or more from recent highs, fueling volatility and investor caution.

For example, between 2007 and 2009, the S&P 500 plunged roughly 57 percent amid the collapse of the U.S. housing market and the ensuing financial crisis. A similar, albeit more severe, wave of speculative trading helped fuel the 1929 Wall Street crash, which preceded the Great Depression.

NVIDIA uses revenue from chip sales to invest in other AI companies, who are then able to buy more chips. Ann Wang/Ann Wang/REUTERS

Mellon added that he sees a familiar pattern playing out in the rush to invest in the AI boom.

“There is a lot of unwinding to do—more than in 1929,” Mellon said. “The other thing about 1929 is that just before the crash happened, earnings were very strong, everyone was talking about the golden age of America and that the stocks were cheap and blah blah blah… It all went, as we know, very pear-shaped.”

Like many other investors, Mellon is looking for opportunities in markets he believes are undervalued.

“In the meantime, I think China is extremely attractive,” Mellon said.