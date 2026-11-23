A select few accounts on the prediction market hit the jackpot at the eleventh hour.

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More than a dozen Polymarket accounts collectively raked in hundreds of thousands of dollars after placing last-minute bets that tech billionaire Jensen Huang would be reinstated as Nvidia’s CEO.

Two “suspicious clusters” of accounts on the prediction market made more than $340,000 on Monday, according to The Wall Street Journal, citing data from the blockchain analytics firm Bubblemaps.

All 16 accounts had been funded within the previous week and placed bets exclusively on Nvidia-related markets, the Rupert Murdoch-owned newspaper reported.

Huang will surely be asked about Trump's involvement in his reinstatement during his testimony before Congress next week. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Eleven of the accounts were funded early Monday, just hours before Nvidia’s board announced it had unanimously voted to reinstate Huang, 63, as president and CEO.

One account began placing bets shortly after 2 a.m., according to Polymarket data.

The unidentified user made roughly $47,000 in less than 12 hours. Screenshot/Polymarket

The account, which has no username, spent nearly $2,700 across two markets betting on whether Huang would return to Nvidia by Nov. 30 or Dec. 31.

Contracts in the first market traded at 3 cents apiece, implying a 3 percent chance that Huang would be reinstated by the end of the month. Contracts predicting his return by the end of the year were trading at 10 cents apiece.

The market predicted only a 3 percent chance that Huang would return to Nvidia by the end of the month. Screenshot/Polymarket

The anonymous user made more than $34,000 in the first market and more than $15,000 in the second—pocketing more than 18 times the amount wagered.

The Journal reported that Bubblemaps grouped the accounts together based on similar trading patterns, rather than evidence of financial transactions linking them. The outlet said it could not identify the people behind the accounts. The unusual betting activity does not, by itself, establish that the account holders had advance knowledge of Huang’s reinstatement.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Nvidia for comment.

Huang was reinstated as president and CEO of the world’s second-most valuable company on Monday, marking an extraordinary reversal less than two weeks after he was forced out amid a high-profile sex scandal.

The Taipei-born tech boss, whose net worth exceeds $140 billion, stepped down from the company he co-founded on Nov. 12 following allegations that he had engaged in multiple extramarital affairs, including two with Nvidia subordinates.

Huang admitted to a relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese-born business executive who formerly worked at the Singapore-based AI firm Megaspeed, in a message to Nvidia employees on Nov. 8.

“I was unfaithful to my wife,” Huang said in a memo to the company, which the Daily Beast obtained. “My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.”

Alice Huang, who is not related to the Nvidia CEO, is suspected by U.S. intelligence officials of being an asset to China’s primary intelligence agency and of illegally smuggling Nvidia’s powerful AI chips into China.

Huang admitted to cheating on his wife with Alice Huang, a suspected Chinese spy. Ann Wang/REUTERS/Ann Wang

The New York Times reported that she was in contact with China’s Ministry of State Security for more than a year during her relationship with Huang.

The Trump administration played a major role in Huang’s reinstatement at Nvidia, President Donald Trump told the Times.

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Trump and Vice President JD Vance both spoke with Huang and Nvidia’s board to secure his return, the newspaper reported.

“I just thought he should be running the company, and I didn’t know it was going to have this kind of an impact,” Trump told the Times in a phone interview on Monday. “I’ve never seen anything quite like it, actually. The stock is up.”