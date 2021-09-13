Winklevoss Bros Invest in Epstein-Linked Scientist’s Project
Mammoth Moonshot
Billionaire Bitcoin bros Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss have reportedly invested in a startup launched by an Epstein-linked scientist. The company, called Colossal, hopes to revive extinct creatures like wooly mammoths in an effort to reverse climate change. The Winklevii—known for their intellectual property battle against Mark Zuckerberg—joined other investors, including billionaires Jim Breyer and Tim Draper, in the $15 million funding round. “I see Colossal as an opportunity to futureproof the environment,” Cameron Winklevoss said in an interview with Fortune. The startup’s cofounder, George Church, previously generated controversy for having contact with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. “I certainly apologize for my poor awareness and judgment,” he told the medical news publication STAT in 2019.