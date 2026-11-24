The renowned makeup artist said she loves using this foolproof trick.

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Legendary makeup artist and Jones Road founder Bobbi Brown recently taught me an insider beauty trick I wish I’d known sooner. The user-friendly hack helps create the look of more defined eyes and fuller-looking lashes.

A couple of months ago, I attended an event at the Jones Road store on New York City’s Upper East Side, where I got to follow a makeup masterclass led by no one other than Brown herself.

She introduced Jones Road’s new holiday launches, demonstrated how she uses the products on a model, and revealed her best makeup tricks to a room full of beauty editors.

Before applying Jones Road mascara. The Daily Beast

Brown applied multiple coats of Jones Road’s The Statement Mascara in a brown shade, exclusive to the recently launched Bobbi Kit.

Jones Road Beauty $ 28 The Statement Mascara The curved wand allows you to coat hard-to-reach areas and the bottom lashes without smudging. Shop Now Jones Road Beauty

The customer-loved mascara, currently available in black (sold separately), gives lashes a subtle lift, separation, and fullness.

The thick wand and smooth (not too liquidy) formula deliver buildable drama that lasts up to eight hours without smudging or flaking.

First, I applied three coats of The Statement Mascara, which gave my lashes volume without clumps. The Daily Beast

Now comes the hack I’ve been wearing every day since Brown’s demo: After she finished applying mascara to the model’s lashes, Brown took out a thin makeup brush and tapped it on the mascara wand.

Then she carefully applied the mascara with the thin brush in short strokes just above the model’s lashes, where eyeliner would usually go.

Next, I took some mascara with a thin brush and applied it just above my lashes, as I would apply eyeliner. The Daily Beast

This two-in-one makeup hack made the model’s eyes look bigger and more open instantly. Naturally, I rushed home to try the trick myself.

First, I applied three layers of The Statement Mascara, like I usually do. Then, I tapped a brush on the product and applied it just above my lashes.

I didn’t have a makeup brush as small as Brown’s in my makeup kit, so I used cotton swabs to clean up the results. In under two minutes, the difference was visible: my lashes looked fuller, and my eyes looked brighter.

The finished results after using the Jones Road mascara with Bobbi Brown’s tip. The Daily Beast

I also credit Brown’s trick for converting me into a brown mascara lover (I only wore black formulas before).

Brown explained that the trick to using brown mascara is finding the perfect shade. When creating the new mascara color for Jones Road, she said she kept in mind that too much red pigment in a brown hue can make you look tired.

“My background is in theatrical makeup,” she said. “And to make people look hungover, you just use red eyeshadow.”

Clearly, that isn’t the goal for most mascara-wearers. Thankfully, this carefully-formulated brown shade does quite the opposite.

Jones Road Beauty $ 28 Minimalist Defining Mascara Designed to provide subtle lift and definition without looking like you’re wearing anything at all, this formula is the ultimate no-makeup makeup mascara. Shop Now Jones Road Beauty

Although The Bobbi Kit is currently sold out, the Minimalist Defining Mascara is available in the same rich brown shade.

The conditioning mascara offers more subtle results for the days when you want your lashes to look natural but enhanced and defined.

As we pray for a restock of the Statement Mascara in brown, this is your next best bet if you want to try this brightening trick yourself.

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