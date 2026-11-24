Bobbi Brown Taught Me This Mascara Hack for Fuller-Looking Lashes
The renowned makeup artist said she loves using this foolproof trick.
Get The Looker newsletter delivered straight to your inbox
By clicking “Sign Up” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
The Looker selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Legendary makeup artist and Jones Road founder Bobbi Brown recently taught me an insider beauty trick I wish I’d known sooner. The user-friendly hack helps create the look of more defined eyes and fuller-looking lashes.
A couple of months ago, I attended an event at the Jones Road store on New York City’s Upper East Side, where I got to follow a makeup masterclass led by no one other than Brown herself.
She introduced Jones Road’s new holiday launches, demonstrated how she uses the products on a model, and revealed her best makeup tricks to a room full of beauty editors.
Brown applied multiple coats of Jones Road’s The Statement Mascara in a brown shade, exclusive to the recently launched Bobbi Kit.
The Statement Mascara
The customer-loved mascara, currently available in black (sold separately), gives lashes a subtle lift, separation, and fullness.
The thick wand and smooth (not too liquidy) formula deliver buildable drama that lasts up to eight hours without smudging or flaking.
Now comes the hack I’ve been wearing every day since Brown’s demo: After she finished applying mascara to the model’s lashes, Brown took out a thin makeup brush and tapped it on the mascara wand.
Then she carefully applied the mascara with the thin brush in short strokes just above the model’s lashes, where eyeliner would usually go.
This two-in-one makeup hack made the model’s eyes look bigger and more open instantly. Naturally, I rushed home to try the trick myself.
First, I applied three layers of The Statement Mascara, like I usually do. Then, I tapped a brush on the product and applied it just above my lashes.
I didn’t have a makeup brush as small as Brown’s in my makeup kit, so I used cotton swabs to clean up the results. In under two minutes, the difference was visible: my lashes looked fuller, and my eyes looked brighter.
I also credit Brown’s trick for converting me into a brown mascara lover (I only wore black formulas before).
Brown explained that the trick to using brown mascara is finding the perfect shade. When creating the new mascara color for Jones Road, she said she kept in mind that too much red pigment in a brown hue can make you look tired.
“My background is in theatrical makeup,” she said. “And to make people look hungover, you just use red eyeshadow.”
Clearly, that isn’t the goal for most mascara-wearers. Thankfully, this carefully-formulated brown shade does quite the opposite.
Minimalist Defining Mascara
Although The Bobbi Kit is currently sold out, the Minimalist Defining Mascara is available in the same rich brown shade.
The conditioning mascara offers more subtle results for the days when you want your lashes to look natural but enhanced and defined.
As we pray for a restock of the Statement Mascara in brown, this is your next best bet if you want to try this brightening trick yourself.
MORE FROM THE LOOKER:
Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Looks like you already have a subscription!
- Account (completed)
- Payment (completed)
- Confirmation (completed)
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
- 1Account
- 2Payment
- 3Confirmation
Sign in or create an account
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
- Account (completed)
- Payment (completed)
- Confirmation (completed)
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
- 1Account
- 2Payment
- 3Confirmation
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…