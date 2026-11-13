POS CEO Bombshell Leak of Sex-Mad Billionaire’s Final Hours as CEO The ex Nvidia boss reportedly called himself a “piece of s---.”

Details of the hours leading up to the resignation of disgraced tech CEO and multibillionaire Jensen Huang have been leaked.

Huang, 63, resigned as president and CEO of Nvidia on Thursday, after scandalous revelations about his personal life. That included not only multiple alleged affairs, including with two subordinates at Nvidia, but a relationship with Alice Huang, a business executive at Singapore AI infrastructure firm Megaspeed.

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Alice Huang, no relation to the former CEO, is suspected of spying for Beijing. U.S. intelligence officials believe she may have been feeding information directly to the Chinese government, according to The New York Times.

Former Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang has been the subject of scandalous claims. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

An insider report on Huang’s final hours in the job said he looked “broken and shattered” and his “legendary energy” was depleted, according to Bloomberg.

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Discussing his resignation from the job that helped him amass a fortune of $143 billion, Bloomberg cited a person close to the situation saying Huang’s “take-charge” demeanor had evaporated, and he was using phrases such as “whatever” and “I don’t care.”

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The report said that the businessman, famous for his minute attention to detail over everything from AI chips to wages for junior employees, “had given up,” according to those in the room with him as he resigned.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and his wife Lori Huang attend the 12th Breakthrough Prize ceremony gala in Santa Monica, California, US, April 18, 2026. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

They cited people who had spoken to Huang in recent days, saying he was referring to himself as a “piece of s---.”

President Donald Trump, 80, a friend of Huang, discussed the resignation on the latest episode of the podcast Straight Shooter on Thursday. Host Stephen A. Smith asked the president if the CEO should have stood down from role.

“The big thing is, was the woman a spy? And I don’t know if that’s been determined yet, but if the woman was a spy, yes. If the woman was not a spy, perhaps it would be different.”

Stating, “I know him, I know him pretty well,” Trump said he spoke to Huang on Wednesday, and discussed the drama and his state of mind.

President Donald Trump with Jensen Huang in October. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“He’s going through hell,” Trump said. “Uh, what he feels most badly about is his wife and family. That’s… what he told me… he called me and he said, ‘Uh, what I’ve done to my wife and family is…’ that’s what he talked about.”

Huang has been married to his 64-year-old wife Lori for 41 years. They met as undergraduates at Oregon State’s College of Engineering in the early 1980s after they were paired as lab partners in an electrical fundamentals class.

She is the president of the couple’s private charitable foundation, the Jen-Hsun Lori Huang Foundation, according to IRS filings cited by CNBC. The publication also said the pair jointly own around 800 million shares of Nvidia, worth roughly $135 billion even after the stock’s recent slide.

Jensen Huang and his wife Lori Huang arrive for a state dinner held by President Donald Trump in Washington, Sept. 24, 2026. Aaron Schwartz/REUTERS

Their daughter Madison and son Spencer, both in their thirties, work for Nvidia.

In his memo to staff, Huang said, “I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did.”

The Daily Beast has contacted Nvidia for comment.

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