Boris Johnson Can’t Give WhatsApp Messages to COVID Inquiry Because He’s Forgotten His iPhone Passcode: Report

Shambolic former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been unable to hand over WhatsApp messages from his old cell phone to a panel examining the U.K.’s response to COVID because he’s forgotten the iPhone’s passcode, according to The Times. It’s feared that the device could lock and need to be reset—thereby losing all its data—if the wrong sequence of numbers is entered too many times. A source close to Johnson told The Times: “Boris Johnson is very happy for the material to be disclosed and has done everything he can to give the inquiry access to the phone.” Johnson, who resigned in disgrace as Britain’s leader last year and then resigned in disgrace as a member of parliament last month, was advised to stop using the iPhone in May 2021 when it emerged that his personal phone number had been freely available online for 15 years.