Boris Johnson’s Phone Number Has Been Floating Around the Internet for 15 years
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, often accused of carelessness and irresponsibility in his private life, has left his personal cellphone number floating around the internet for the past 15 years. The number was appended to a think-tank press release in 2006, but never deleted, and corresponds to his current number. The BBC says it has tried to call the number several times since the story emerged on newsletter Popbitch, but the phone now appears to be switched off, only giving the option to send a text rather than leave a message. Last week, No. 10 denied Johnosn had been advised by senior officials to change his number in the wake of a lobbying scandal involving former Prime Minister David Cameron.