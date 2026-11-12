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Child Star, 45, Reveals Her Injectable Secrets

The actress revealed the wrinkle-reducing treatments she relies on.

Actors Danielle Fishel and Ben Savage of "Boy Meets World."

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Con

By Natalie Demaree

Danielle Fishel is sharing the habits that keep her skin radiant at 45.

The actress, who starred as Topanga Lawrence in the sitcom Boy Meets World from 1993 to 2000, revealed her skincare routine in a People interview, including the wrinkle-reducing jabs she relies on.

Danielle Fishel visits the SiriusXM Studios on November 09, 2026, in New York City.

Danielle Fishel visits the SiriusXM Studios on November 09, 2026, in New York City.

Noam Galai/Noam Galai/Getty Images

“With aging skin,” Fishel said, “I haven’t had any plastic surgery yet, still just clinging to my Botox.”

Continuing, “I am never going to bed at night without washing off my makeup and putting on all of my serums. I do my red light mask every single night before bed, at least five nights a week, if not seven.”

The actress announced her partnership with beauty brand Elizabeth Arden on Nov. 1.

Actress Danielle Fishel on the set of "Boy Meets World" on September 27, 1996.

Actress Danielle Fishel on the set of "Boy Meets World" on September 27, 1996.

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Con

The former child star, who reprised her role as an adult in the Disney spinoff Girl Meets World from 2014 to 2017, said getting a good night’s rest is crucial to her glowing skin.

“When I wake up, and I’ve done my skin prep, and my skin looks good, I feel like I can tackle anything in my day,” she said.

On left: Jennifer Lopez at the American Music Awards on May 26, 2026; on right: Jennifer Lopez in her bathtub.
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In an Instagram post announcing the partnership, Fishel said she would “have a lot to say” if she could give her younger self beauty advice.

“One thing I’d definitely tell her? Start taking care of your skin early! Some things you learn with age, and one of them is that great skincare is always worth investing in,” she captioned the post.

Adding, “Loving my Advanced Gold Ceramide Capsules from @ElizabethArden to help keep my skin looking and feeling its best, now and for years to come.”

Fishel, a 2025 contestant on Dancing With the Stars, told People she remembers seeing the brand on her mom’s vanity and thinking the products were the “epitome of class.”

Danielle Fishel, 45, was a contestant on "Dancing With the Stars" in 2025.

Danielle Fishel, 45, was a contestant on "Dancing With the Stars" in 2025.

Danielle Fishel/Instagram

While pregnant with her first son, she was inspired to launch her own clean beauty and hair care brand, called Be Free.

She has two sons, Alder Lawrence Karp, 7, and Keaton Joseph Karp, 5, with her husband, Jensen Karp, 47, whom she married in 2018. Fisher was previously married to Tim Belusko from 2013 to 2016.

Danielle Fishel with her husband, Jensen Karp, on October 11, 2017, at the Dream Hotel in Hollywood, California.

Danielle Fishel with her husband, Jensen Karp, on October 11, 2017, at the Dream Hotel in Hollywood, California.

Variety/Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

The star was diagnosed with stage 0 breast cancer in July 2024. She revealed the news in an August 2024 episode of Pod Meets World, her rewatch podcast with Boy Meets World co-stars Ryder Strong and Will Friedle.

She subsequently underwent a lumpectomy, margin revision surgery, and radiation therapy, and was declared cancer-free later that year.

(L-R): Maitland Ward, Danielle Fishel and Trina McGee.

Danielle Fishel starred alongside Maitland Ward and Trina McGee in the '90s sitcom "Boy Meets World."

Disney General Entertainment Con

The treatments, however, had a lingering effect on her skin.

“The medication that I take for my cancer is something that can be drying, and I already have dry skin,” she told People.

She added, “It just reinforced what I already knew, which is that your skin barrier needs to be healthy and taken care of.”

A photo illustration of Julie Ramsey for The Looker.
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Natalie Demaree
Natalie DemareeReporter, The Looker

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