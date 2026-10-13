‘DEEP DESPAIR’ ‘Breaking Bad’ Star’s Cause of Death Revealed RJ Mitte, known for playing Walter White’s son on the hit show, died at 34. Dia Dipasupil/Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images # 2

Actor and disability advocate RJ Mitte died by suicide Monday, his representative confirmed to People. He was 34. Mitte was best known for playing Walter White’s son on the Emmy Award-winning series Breaking Bad. Like his character, Walter White Jr., Mitte had cerebral palsy. Alongside acting, he was an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shiners Children’s, and president of The Mitte Foundation, a philanthropic organization his family started to provide community grants. Mitte’s Breaking Bad co-star and on-screen father, Bryan Cranston, wrote that he was in “deep despair” after his death in a heartfelt tribute on social media. “I do know that I loved him, and thoroughly enjoyed being with him throughout the years on the series, and after the spotlight on Breaking Bad dimmed... I’ll miss you, son,” Cranston said. Mitte became engaged to his longtime partner, Kennedy Suarez, in October 2025

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.

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